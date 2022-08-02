How to make your bathtub sparkle without harsh scrubbing

A mom known for sharing household tricks has revealed how she gets her bathtub sparkling without harsh chemicals, and her other tips for turning your bathroom into a day spa.

Melbourne-based mum of two Chantel Mila explained that getting rid of soap scum and unsightly rings around the tub can be hard work.

But this simple mixture “requires no difficult scrubbing and takes the hard work out of cleaning your bathtub.”

“Here’s an easy DIY to make your bathtub sparkle,” Chantel posted on Instagram.

To make the DIY mix, Chantel said you should first mix half a cup of warm white vinegar with a quarter cup of dish soap.

The mother of two uses Nontre dish soap, which is Australian owned, non-toxic and natural.

Once you’ve mixed these two ingredients together, Chantel recommends applying the mixture to your bathtub and leaving it there for 15 minutes.

“This mix cuts through tub rings and soap scum,” Chantel said. “All you have to do then is rinse it off to reveal a clean bath.”

Thousands who saw Chantel’s DIY method were impressed and said they would definitely try it at home.

“Love this, thanks for sharing,” one commenter wrote.

“This looks so amazing, that soap looks so fancy,” added another.

Chantel also shared her tips and tricks to help transform your bathroom in the past, including the secret to spa-worthy towels.

According to Chantel, the first thing you should do is set your washing machine between 40 and 60 degrees Celsius.

Throw in your towels and add liquid laundry detergent, as well as half a cup of regular white vinegar instead of fabric softener.

“Do the laundry as usual, shake the towels and let them air dry when they come out until they’re almost dry,” Chantel said.

Then tumble dry them for a few minutes until they are completely dry. This will help with softness and absorbency.’

The reason vinegar works so well in place of fabric softener is that it “breaks down detergent residue, leaving towels soft and fresh.”

A two-liter bottle of white vinegar typically costs about $1.20 at the grocery store.

The five-step method for ‘spa-worthy’ towels Chantel shared the secret to ‘spa-worthy towels’ at home (pictured) 1. Set the washing machine to 40-60 degrees Celsius. 2. Put the towels in the washing machine along with liquid detergent and half a cup of white vinegar. 3. Run the wash cycle. 4. Shake the towels when they come out and let them air dry to dry practically. 5. Tumble them in the tumble dryer for a few minutes to get them completely dry. This will help with softness, fluffiness and absorbency.

The mother of two also shared how to fold bath towels like in a five-star hotel so you can show them off or easily put them in a closet (pictured)

The mother of two also shared how to fold bath towels like a five-star hotel so you can display them or easily tuck them away in a closet.

“Bring the spa home. This type of fold is space-saving for storage and also looks luxurious in your bathroom,” Chantel wrote.

The footage shows her lying with a plain blue towel on a flat surface, such as the kitchen table or the foot of a bed.

She then folds the top right side half way to make a triangle before reaching to the top left side and folding from that corner to the other side, all the way half way.

What you are left with looks like a folded paper airplane.

Then turn the towel over and start on the left side and roll it up like any other towel.

You will come to a point where the remaining ‘triangle’ is all that is left, and this is tucked into the side of the rolled towel.

It is efficient and prevents the towel from unraveling when you place it on a flat surface.