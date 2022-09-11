How to make Thai curry in 30 minutes: Foodie Ayeh Far shares simple recipe

<!–

A Sydney foodie has offered up an easy dinner recipe for a Thai yellow curry that the whole family will enjoy.

Ayeh Far, who has more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok, made the dish with onion, garlic, ginger, Valcom yellow curry paste, vegetable stock, coconut milk, vegetables and tofu.

“If you’re looking for a cozy dinner in 30 minutes, go make this Thai yellow curry,” she said in the clip.

To make the tasty dish, she started by chopping the potatoes, carrots, zucchini, onion, garlic and ginger.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, she sautéed the onion and added the garlic and ginger.

Then she added four to five tablespoons of Valcom yellow curry paste, followed by vegetable stock and coconut milk.

“It smells so good,” Ayeh said, stirring the ingredients together.

Then the potatoes and carrots were added and allowed to cook for 10 minutes with a lid on.

When the vegetables were cooked, Ayeh added the tofu – but a substitute meat such as chicken can also be used.

To complete the meal, she added a few fresh basil leaves to the curry and let it simmer for a few minutes.

The curry was served on a bed of warm white rice and looked delicious.

How to make Thai yellow curry: INGREDIENTS: 350 g firm tofu

100 g yellow curry paste (4-5 tablespoons)

1 onion

2-3 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons diced ginger

2 carrots

1 large zucchini

2 medium potatoes

1-2 cups vegetable stock or water

400 ml canned coconut milk

2 handfuls of fresh Thai basil leaves or regular basil

Salt to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Rice to serve METHOD: 1. Prepare ingredients, dice garlic and ginger, dice vegetables into even bite-sized pieces, and dice tofu 2. Fry the onion in olive oil and add the ginger and garlic when it is translucent. Add the curry paste and fry for a few minutes until they are deliciously fragrant 3. Add 1 cup of vegetable stock along with the coconut milk, stir and put the lid on and bring to the boil 4. Add potatoes and carrots, season with salt and possibly chili flakes. Cover and simmer over medium heat until vegetables are almost cooked (about 8 to 10 minutes). If the stock has reduced too much or is too thick, add the second cup of vegetable stock 5. Add zucchini and tofu and cook for 2 minutes. Tear in the basil leaves, serve with white jasmine rice with a squeeze of lime and enjoy your vegan Thai Yellow Curry Source: Cooking with Ayehu

The video has since been viewed more than 19,000 times after 48 hours and has inspired many foodies.

“You can never go wrong with rice and tasty curry,” one commented.

Another added: ‘I love Valcom’s yellow curry paste.’

A third person thanked Ayeh for sharing the easy recipe, while another praised the video.