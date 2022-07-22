How to make sushi at home: Shoppers are obsessed with this $10 sushi kit from Kmart 

A new sushi kit that has landed in Kmart stores has caught the attention of shoppers.

The kit costs $10 and is packed with everything you need to make perfectly formed sushi rolls — including a bamboo mat and a rice gadget.

A mother of three who bought the product shared how the device works in a now viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

The clip shows the woman preparing sushi for her children by filling both sides of the device with a layer of rice.

A thin plastic pipe was used to press the rice down to create the perfect liner for the filling.

Then she carefully added a few teaspoons of tuna, followed by cucumber and avocado slices.

The gadget was then closed on itself and a sheet of nori was placed on the bamboo mat.

The pipe was then used to push the filling out of the cylindrical device and the mother rolled the sushi.

She completed the preparation by cutting the buns and adding a dollop of mayonnaise.

Different ingredients can be used to fill the sushi according to your taste – such as chicken, tofu, egg, pulled pork and vegetables

The short video received over 1,700 responses from others eager to purchase the kit for themselves.

‘I need this for our house,’ one person wrote, another added, ‘Looks perfect and so easy!’

On Facebook, Foodie Mumma Ren also shared news about the kit, with many saying that sushi can be made in minutes.

“I have one that I bought years ago. They are amazing,” one woman wrote.

Another said, ‘I bought the new Sushi maker, it’s so good. Made three sandwiches in about 10 minutes.’