How to make strawberries last longer: Mum’s fruit hack wows thousands

An Australian mother of two has shared a lesser-known ‘hack’ for making strawberries last longer in the fridge.

In a TikTok video, Andie Barber claims the simple tactic keeps fruit fresh for up to two weeks.

“My grandma recently stayed over at our house… and my daughter loves berries,” Andie said in the clip, adding, “And we buy them from Woolies, just in these containers.”

Andie held up the container of strawberries with holes in the wrapper for airflow, but said the fruit usually only stays in the plastic for “a few days.”

Australian mother of two Andie Barber (pictured) shared how to make fresh berries last longer. On TikTok, she claims her grandmother said she keeps the fresh fruit in airtight glass jars instead of plastic containers

Andie’s grandmother heard the complaint and suggested an alternative.

“So my grandma said, ‘Why don’t you just keep them in glass jars?’ And I was like, “I don’t know Nanna. Why don’t I keep them in mason jars?” Andie said.

‘So I tried. I have tested it. I had some strawberries in this mason jar… Look at the strawberry. It’s perfect. It’s probably been in the fridge for almost two weeks.’

Andie was amazed that the fruit lasted so long by making the simple change and held up a strawberry for the camera before taking a bite.

In the comments section of the video, Andie also revealed that the hack works with strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

The glass jar was filled with fruit and kept with the lid on.

It is clear that berries decompose more quickly if they are stored in the plastic containers of the supermarket, because the holes in the packaging often allow air and bacteria to enter, while airtight glass jars slow this process.

Why do strawberries keep longer in a glass jar? Plastic containers or containers from supermarkets often let air and bacteria in, which starts the decomposition process Sealed, airtight glass jars minimize this and slow decomposition The simple method would work for strawberries, blueberries and blackberries Source: gubbahomestead.com

The short video has since been viewed more than 65,000 times and other TikTok users seemed impressed.

‘Nanne!! why are you keeping these adulterous adult secrets a secret!?’ one person wrote.

I had no idea, I’m definitely going to try this. Thank you for sharing!’ said another.

A third added: ‘Really!! Wow.’