How to make roll ups at home: Bec Hardgrave shares simple recipe

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian fitness coach known for sharing healthy recipes with thousands on social media has revealed how to make fruit rolls at home.

Bec Hardgrave, from Brisbane, outlined the simple method in a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 24,000 times in three days.

While the recipe calls for only three ingredients — mixed berries, lemon juice, and sugar-free maple syrup — a whopping four hours of baking time is required in the oven.

In Australia, Uncle Toby’s Roll-Ups are a popular lunch box that children enjoy eating during school hours.

Scroll down for video

Australian fitness coach Bec Hardgrave, from Brisbane, (pictured) has revealed how to make healthy fruit roll-ups at home

While the recipe calls for only three ingredients — mixed berries, lemon juice, and sugar-free maple syrup — it requires a whopping four hours of baking time in the oven.

In the video, Bec said she came across the recipe on TikTok and knew she had to “try it.”

She started by crushing the mixed frozen berries in a saucepan, then added the lemon juice and maple syrup before blending it in a Nutribullet until smooth.

She then poured the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and placed it in a preheated oven.

“The recipe said I had to bake this for four hours — it scared me a bit, but I did it anyway,” Bec said.

She then poured the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and placed it in a preheated oven. When the mixture had dried, she tore off a piece, rolled it up and ate it. “Honestly, it was a little crispy. I’d probably just buy a Roll-Up,” said Bec

When the mixture had dried, she tore off a piece, rolled it up and ate it.

Despite the simplicity of the recipe, Bec probably won’t be making homemade roll-ups anymore — but the snack idea would be ideal for those looking to make a healthy snack with less artificial sugars.

“Honestly, it was a little crispy. I’d probably just buy a Roll-Up,” Bec said.

In the comments of the TikTok video, some hated the idea of ​​using the oven for hours to cook snacks, but others seemed willing to try the recipe at least once.

In the comments of the TikTok video, some hated the idea of ​​using the oven for hours to cook snacks.

But others seemed willing to try the recipe at least once.

“There goes my electric bill,” one person commented, another added, “It’s a bit like beef jerky.”