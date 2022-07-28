How to make more money: Finance expert shares how to earn an extra $10,000 in 12 months

A personal finance expert has revealed how to make extra money each month instead of diving into your savings or retirement.

More than two million people have chosen to withdraw money from retirement as part of the government’s Covid incentives, with as many as 64 percent spending money for non-essential reasons, such as gambling or shopping.

Melissa Brownefounder of My Financial Adulting Plan, said that instead of diving into retirement funds, there are easy ways anyone can quickly find an extra $10,000.

From selling unused personal items to cutting expenses and using cashback rewards sites, saving or making more money every month can be easy.

For starters, Ms. Browne recommends getting organized and setting up a bank account called “My $10K Account” to transfer savings and earnings to.

This makes it easier to track the money earned and when it was received.

“Once you calculate your savings, you can automatically transfer these amounts to your $10k bank account,” Ms Browne said.

Then start small by taking a close look at your spending and seeing what you can cut, switch, or pause.

For example, pause or stop gym memberships and subscriptions that aren’t being used, and reduce the amount of money spent eating out.

How to Earn Extra $10,000 in 12 Months: 1. Organize and set up a bank account called ‘My $10k Account’ – transfer all your savings and earnings to this account 2. Reduce, Swap & Pause Expenses 3. Ask for better deals on current expenses, such as your home loan, rent, insurance, utilities and subscriptions 4. Change your behavior 5. Become a professional house sitter 6. File your tax return 7. Use cashback and savings sites 8. Use round-up apps and sites to invest, save and pay off debt (Raiz, Super Rewards and Wisr) 9. Find a second job that doesn’t necessarily require any skills 10. Get Paid to Watch Websites (TestNate and Usertesting) 11. Hire yourself and your skills (Airtasker and Upwork) 12. Look for areas where there may be labor shortages and demand, such as UberEats 13. Start a side job 14. Rent out your stuff 15. Bring a boarder or roommate (Airbnb, Stayz, Homestay) 16. Get cash by recycling your unwanted items 17. Sell General Stuff (Gumtree and eBay) 18. Sell used textbooks (student vip, co-ops, gumtree, eBay, bookon marketplace) and course notes (student vip and nexus notes) 19. Find savings by being smart with your money 20. Cut up your credit card, refinance and consider switching to an interest-only card if necessary

Save money by changing your behavior – enjoy a cheaper dinner during the week, make lunches, buy in bulk, shop once a week, go out for brunch instead of dinner, and take your lunch to work.

Buy coffee only once a day instead of two and opt for free weekend activities such as walks, coastal walks and visiting art galleries.

To save money on rent, you may want to become a professional house sitter.

You may also want to consider selling unused items such as clothing and textbooks on Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree, eBay.

Once you get your finances in order, Ms. Browne said you should claim extra money through your tax return, use cash back reward programs, and use round-up apps that save or invest money for you, such as Raiz.

Then consider boosting your income through side hustles, freelancing, or working part-time on weekends.

“Find a second job that doesn’t necessarily require any skills if you don’t think you have specific transferable skills, such as day wages, such as working at your local cafe,” Ms Browne said.

Websites like Fiverr allow freelancers to advertise their services online and TestMate seeks people to test different websites in exchange for money.

Half the cost of your rent by living with a roommate and receiving cash by recycling unwanted items, such as phones and scrap metal.

It is ideal for learning how to be financially literate to find ways to be smart with your money by reading books and listening to podcasts.

“Refinance your mortgage for a better interest rate and if you want to rent, consider moving for a better deal, especially if you’re in inner-city Sydney or Melbourne,” said Ms Browne.

“Cut up your credit card, refinance and consider switching to an ‘interest only’ card if necessary.”