How to make linen and clothes white again in the wash: Carolina McCauley

An Australian cleaning queen has shared her ultimate laundry hack to keep whites white in the wash.

Carolina McCauley of Perth showed how she can make her homemade “bleach blocks” for laundry so her white clothes and bedding look like new.

The organized mom uses a mix of baking soda, borax, oxy bleach and water to make the blocks she puts in the machine with her laundry instead of laundry detergent and stain remover.

Cleaning queen Carolina McCauley (pictured) has shared how she keeps her whites white during a wash cycle by using her homemade wash blocks

In a bowl, Carolina adds a cup of baking soda with a cup of borax, a type of salt used for cleaning and removing stains, as well as a half cup of oxy or oxygen bleach, an effective whitener used in many washing powders.

Then she slowly adds water to the powder and mixes it until it has a wet, sand-like consistency.

Carolina packs the wash solution into a silicone mold or ice cube tray and let it dry.

She makes sure that the blocks are kept in a dry place and puts them in the drum of the machine every time she does a wash with whites.

“This miracle block replaces your laundry detergent and stain remover,” she wrote in the clip posted to her popular social media pages.

Hundreds of Carolina’s 2.6 million followers were amazed at the simple recipe that one said they “can’t wait to try.”

Is borax safe to use at home? What is Borax? Borax (also known as boron, sodium borate or sodium tetraborate) is a mineral that occurs in nature. The compound has several uses, although it is most commonly found in multipurpose cleaning products, cosmetics, and homemade slime. Borax has powerful antifungal properties. Is Borax Safe? Although it is a naturally occurring substance, borax is not 100 percent safe. If you are accidentally exposed to it, it can cause skin irritation, breathing problems and eye problems. It is especially harmful/toxic if ingested or inhaled. If you have children or pets at home, make sure you keep borax in a place they can’t reach. Also, be sure to wear rubber gloves when handling borax, especially if you have open wounds or broken skin. Borax is banned in the UK because it is a ‘potentially harmful’ substance, but it is legal to sell in Australia. However, it is only legal to sell borax in the form of household cleaners or pesticides; borax as a food additive is banned in the AU. What is borax used for? The main use for borax is in the household. There are plenty of companies that produce borax-based cleaning products, such as surface sprays, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Use borax as an ant repellent or for general pest control, or as a water softener. Its antifungal properties also make it an excellent choice for treating mildew or fungal infections in humans. Other uses for borax include enamel glazes, as a ceramic component, coating for dry cured meats, and even as an emulsifier or preservative in cosmetic products such as moisturizers, scrubs and shampoos. Source: bhg.com.au

Another asked what temperature of water is best to use for white clothes and sheets, and Carolina recommended a cold wash.

Earlier, another cleaning professional shared their laundry bleaching tips and tricks to keep whites bright and stain-free.

Dina Santos, of Brisbane, revealed her little-known trick of adding salt and baking soda to any load of white sheets or clothes in a video posted on her popular Instagram page.

The house stylist also recommended not overloading the drum and putting the wax on a warm wash so they come out as fresh and clean as ever.

Brisbane mom Dina Santos has revealed her secrets to keeping white sheets and clothes looking fresh using two little-known ingredients you probably have in your closet right now

In a video posted to Instagram, the house stylist recommended not overloading the drum and making sure that washing liquid or powder is in the correct compartments.

“Add two heaped teaspoons of baking soda and two flakes of salt (I swear ladies, this works wonders and your whites will come out beautiful),” suggested the mother of two.

“Throw all your whites in the laundry compartment and make sure you never overload,” she wrote in the clip.

Dina said to put detergent or washing powder in the correct compartment in the detergent drawer according to the machine’s instructions.

She used a washing capsule and fragrance enhancers that go straight into the drum with her bedding.

The smart mom of two then suggested choosing a warm water temperature and doing a cycle as normal so your whites look fresh.

Dina said the addition of the “magic” salt and baking soda to the detergent drawer “works wonders” on her whites.

‘Then choose a warm temperature setting and wash it normally.’

Dina’s clip got thousands of views and hundreds of comments from many of her followers who were grateful for sharing the clever hacks.

“This is such a fantastic tip. I can’t wait to try it,” wrote cleaning queen Mama Mila.

‘Baking soda is so delicious,’ one fan replied, while another said, ‘I must try this one! I’ve never used salt.”

“Ohhh I’m so bad at overloading,” admitted a third.