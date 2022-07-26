How to make laundry dry faster: Mum reveals ‘genius’ hack

A mom told how to reduce the time it takes to dry wet laundry with a simple washing machine trick.

The woman shared the “genius” hack with the Mums Who Clean Facebook group and said she discovered the trick when she visited her parents.

The tip is to add an extra step to your washing routine by turning on the spin cycle once the wash is done.

This reduces the amount of moisture in the clothes and the amount of time it takes to dry the items.

‘Stunned. I recently stayed with my elderly parents, doing their laundry there,” she wrote online.

“Mama said to me, ‘Don’t forget to spin again after the cycle is over.’

‘I asked her why. Her reaction was that on a cold winter’s day, when there is less sun, it would take less time for the laundry to dry. And guess what, she was right!’

After returning home to rainy Sydney, the woman tried the hack on a load of towels before putting them in the dryer.

‘Normally the load would take one and a half to two hours to dry. They lasted just under 60 minutes,” she said.

“Thanks mom, you’re a genius!”

Other moms were quick to praise the idea after it was shared online.

“It takes days for my laundry to dry on the drying racks, hoping this will solve the problem!” wrote a woman.

“Run to my washing machine to turn the towels one more time!” added another.

A third said: ‘What a great idea! I’m going to do this now too!’

While the idea seemed revolutionary to most, some claimed to have been using the tactic “for years.”

“I’ve been doing this for about three years now. It is awesome. Even in the summer I do it,” one person wrote, another added: “I do this too, like four extra spins. The whole year. My mothers said to me, so I’ll do it.’