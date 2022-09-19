How to make Freddo Frogs at home
Crafty mum praised for making her own rainbow Freddo Frogs at home for her kids’ lunches – here’s how she did it
- A mom revealed how to make white choc Freddo Frogs with rainbow sprinkles
- She used white chocolate, food coloring, cooking oil, 100s and 1000s
- She also got a special Freddo Frog mold from Ebay for the colorful treat
- The mother simply melted and colored the chocolate in separate bowls first
- She then put them together using the colors of the rainbow for inspiration
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A mother has gone viral for making her own colorful version of the famous Freddo Frogs chocolates.
Emily from Melbourne shared one post displays her rainbow sprinkle Freddo Frogs to mark the start of her children’s school holidays.
To make the special dessert, you will need white chocolate, food coloring, cooking oil, 100s and 1000s and a Freddo Frog mold.
A mum has gone viral for making her own colorful ‘rainbow sprinkles’ version of the famous Freddo Frogs chocolates
Emily from Melbourne shared a post showing off her rainbow sprinkled Freddo Frogs to mark the start of her children’s school holidays
The mother made five separate versions of the chocolate mixture to fuse in the mold.
For the colored chocolate, she simply melted three squares of white chocolate with food coloring and a little cooking oil before stirring the mixture into the molds.
Emily repeated the process several times for all the different colored chocolates she wanted to bring.
The back of the chocolate is similar – 100’s and 1000’s ($3.50) add in melted white chocolate and stir in at the end.
The mum said her children were ‘delighted’ with the simple snack and she couldn’t wait to make the homemade Freddo Frogs again.
She simply bought a chocolate seed mold Ebay which is now sold out – however, Whip-It-Up Cake Supplies does sell one similar product ($4.50).
Then she left them in the freezer until they set and were ready to serve.
To make the special dessert you will need white chocolate, food colouring, cooking oil, 100s and 1000s and a Freddo Frog mold
Emily bought a chocolate seed mold on Ebay which is now sold out – but Whip-It-Up Cake Supplies also sells a similar product ($4.50)
Hundreds were impressed by the mother’s clever chocolate snack and praised her innovative efforts.
‘Oh, wow!’ exclaimed another mother. ‘These are all very cool.’
‘They look delicious, I can’t wait to try these!’