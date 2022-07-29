How to make fitness coach Bec Hardgrave’s healthy protein-packed popcorn chicken

A health and fitness coach has revealed how you can make popcorn chicken at home with chips and make it extra crunchy.

Brisbane-based Bec Hardgrave made 22 bite-sized pieces of the fast food dupe snack that are “ridiculously high in protein.”

In a clip on her social media pages, Bec demonstrated how to make the tasty treats using minced chicken, oven-baked chips, egg, protein flour and seasonings.

She starts by adding 250 grams of chicken breast to a bowl of ‘whatever flavors you like’.

Bec used a tablespoon of smoked paprika, half a tablespoon of salt and garlic spice.

The health guru added an egg and egg white to the bowl and mixed to combine, then stirred in a tablespoon of egg white flour.

“Now for the secret ingredient. Crush your oven-baked Smiths chips before sprouting,” she said.

Bec separates her chicken mixture into a small bowl, tops them with the chip crumbs and places them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

She added a helpful tip to use wet hands so the crumbs don’t stick to your fingers.

The popcorn chicken is then baked in the oven at 180 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Hundreds of Bec’s fans reacted quickly to the clip which garnered more than 77,600 views, with some calling the snack “epic.”

The popcorn chicken pieces total 540 calories and contain 71.7 grams of protein, 29.8 grams of carbohydrates and only 13.4 grams of fat.

“Ok, this is such a hack,” one follower wrote while another said, “I’m going to make this next week.”

Many said they were going to try the recipe at home and another suggested cooking them in an air fryer instead of an oven.

RECIPE: How to make your own high-protein popcorn chicken? Ingredients 250g Macro organic minced chicken

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 tbsp garlic herb 1 egg

1 x Protein

1 tbsp Vetta protein flour

30g Smiths Oven Baked Chips Method 1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. 2. Add minced chicken to a bowl with the paprika, salt and garlic herd, as well as the egg and egg poop and mix to combine. 3. Add the egg white flour and mix again. 4. Grind the chips in a separate bowl into small crumbs. 5. Take a small piece of the chicken mix and roll it into a ball. 6. Dip the chicken ball completely in the crumbs and place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. 7. Repeat with the rest of the mixture. Place the baking sheet in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until the crumbs are golden brown. 8. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Nutritional information 540 calories

71.7g protein

29.8g carbohydrates

13.4 g fat

Bec has amassed over 101,000 followers online for her easy-to-follow recipes and healthier hacks and dupes to go with.

She previously went viral for creating a guilt-free homemade version of In-N-Out’s famous Double Double Burger.

Bec was inspired to create the beef burger after eating the delicious meal on vacation in America and realizing it was unavailable at home.

The ‘healthy’ burger with ground beef, American mustard, smoky cheese and house-made In-N-Out sauce is only 480 calories and rich in protein.

Bec’s recipe calls for a quarter of a brown onion, 120 g of five percent fat ground beef, American mustard, a slice of smokey cheese, 25 g of pickles, lettuce and tomato.

To make the homemade In-N-Out sauce, Bec used 30 g light whole egg mayonnaise, 15 g sugar-free tomato sauce, 5 g American mustard, and 5 g pickle relish.

Bec first put her brown onion in a pan, caramelized it and made balls out of the ground beef.

She then flattened the ground beef balls in the pan and turned them over until browned before adding a tablespoon of mustard sauce to the pie.

“A pro tip is to toast your sandwiches in the same pan as your meat,” Bec said.

The American cheese then went over each patty and Bec added the caramelized onions to the beef before piling the other patty on top.

Bec simply mixes all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl and spreads a thick layer over the buns.

The pickles, tomato and lettuce go on the bun for the beef patties with a light drizzle of extra sauce on top.

“It’s only 480 calories and 36 grams of protein,” Bec said.

This is how you make your own Double Double burger at home: Ingredients: 1 Brioche bun

1/4 brown onion

120 g 5% fat ground beef

5g American Mustard (for Pattie’s)

1 slice of Smokey Cheese (Coles)

25 g pickles

Lettuce

Tomato For the IN-N-OUT sauce: 30 g light whole egg mayo

15g Sugar-free Tomato Sauce

5g American Mustard

5g Pickle Relish Method: 1. Put the brown onion in a pan and let it caramelize 2. Make balls of the ground beef and press them flat on the pan; cook until brown 3. Put a tablespoon of mustard sauce on the patty and let it soak 4. Toast the buns in the same pan as your meat 5. Put a lick of American cheese on each pie 6. Place the caramelized onions on top of the meat before placing the other patty on top 7. Add all sauce ingredients to a bowl and mix until combined 8. Spread a thick layer of sauce on a bun and add the pickles, tomato and lettuce 9. Then place the beef patties on the bun and add a little dash of extra sauce Nutritional information 480 calories

36g protein

23 g fat

30g carbohydrates

Bec’s video quickly went viral, surprising many of her 100,000 followers, who flocked to the comments to thank her.

“This looks really delicious, I’ll try it THIS WEEK,” one woman wrote.

‘Oh my, I have to try! It’s been ten years since I ate an In-N-Out burger.’

“Life savior, this looks so amazing,” wrote a third.