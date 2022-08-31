How to make fitness coach Bec Hardgrave’s healthier low calorie McChicken wrap at home

A health and fitness coach has shared her recipe for a healthier “fake-away” version of McDonald’s McChicken wrap.

Brisbane-based Bec Hardgrave has developed a huge social media following for her health tips and easy guilt-free recipes from well-known takeout favorites.

She made her own McChicken wrap with house-made aioli, lettuce, tomato, chicken breast and a whole wheat tortilla that contains only 283 calories.

Bec started by mixing 15 grams each of whole egg mayonnaise and Greek yogurt with a pinch of garlic seasoning in a bowl.

She then air fried a Lilydale crumbled chicken breast bar until it was crispy and golden brown.

On a soft whole-wheat wrap, the fitness queen spread her homemade sauce, lettuce tomato and the chicken strips in half lengthwise.

All told, the McChicken dupe is only 283 calories and contains 23 grams of protein, only 13 grams of fat and 14 grams of carbohydrates.

Underneath Bec’s clip, which garnered more than 77,000 views, dozens of her fans touted the comments praising the delicious and “easy” recipe.

‘Unfortunately! I love McDonald’s wraps! I will definitely try this out!’ a viewer wrote.

Another asked where Bec got the chicken strips, to which she replied, “Coles! They have great macros!’

RECIPE: How to make your own McChicken wrap from home Ingredients For the aioli: 15g mayonnaise – Bec uses light whole egg from Praise 15g Greek Yogurt natural – Bec uses Natural YoPro 1/2 tsp garlic lovers herbs For the cover: Woolworths Whole Wheat Wrap Lilydale Chicken breast tender Lettuce Tomato Method 1. Mix the mayonnaise, yogurt and garlic seasoning in a bowl. 2. Place a chicken breast in an oven for 15 minutes or in an airfryer until golden brown and crispy. 3. To assemble, on the whole wheat wrap, spread a spoonful of the sauce in the center and then a layer of tomato, chopped lettuce and the chicken strips. 4. Wrap up like a burrito and enjoy Nutritional information

Bec has developed a huge following on social media for her health tips and easy guilt-free recipes from well-known takeout favorites

Another of Bec’s viral “fake-away” recipes was for crispy popcorn chicken with chips for crumbs.

From the fast food dupe snack, she made 22 bite-sized pieces that are “ridiculously high in protein.”

In a clip on her social media pages, Bec demonstrated how to make the tasty treats using minced chicken, oven-baked chips, egg, protein flour and seasonings.

She starts by adding 250 grams of chicken breast to a bowl of ‘whatever flavors you like’.

Bec used a tablespoon of smoked paprika, half a tablespoon of salt and garlic spice.

The health guru added an egg and egg white to the bowl and mixed to combine, then stirred in a tablespoon of egg white flour.

“Now for the secret ingredient. Crush your oven-baked Smiths chips before sprouting,” she said.

Bec separates her chicken mixture into a small bowl, tops them with the chip crumbs and places them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

She added a helpful tip to use wet hands so the crumbs don’t stick to your fingers.

The popcorn chicken is then baked in the oven at 180 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown

Hundreds of Bec’s fans reacted quickly to the clip which garnered more than 77,600 views, with some calling the snack “epic.”

The popcorn chicken is then baked in the oven at 180 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

The popcorn chicken pieces total 540 calories and contain 71.7 grams of protein, 29.8 grams of carbohydrates and only 13.4 grams of fat.

“Ok, this is such a hack,” one follower wrote while another said, “I’m going to make this next week.”

Many said they were going to try the recipe at home and another suggested cooking them in an air fryer instead of an oven.