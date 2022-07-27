A McDonald’s Lover Has Revealed How To Make The Chain’s Iconic Cheeseburger At Home

A home chef has revealed how to make a ‘McDonald’s cheeseburger’ at home.

Fast food fan Ki Ryu-Tatsu’s recipe calls for ground ground beef, mustard, pickles, onions and square cheese, just like the fast food giant’s hamburger.

However, he makes his patty 40 percent bigger and adds two pieces of cheese instead of one.

Classic cheeseburger starts with a 100% pure Aussie beef burger, seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper. The McDonald’s Cheeseburger is topped with a spicy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and a slice of melty cheddar cheese,” he wrote.

Both burgers have beef, cheese, pickle, onion, mustard and tomato sauce

How can I make McDonald’s style cheeseburgers at home? Ingredients 1 regular hamburger bun 60g Aussie Ground Beef (100g for me) Pinch of salt squeeze pepper 1 slice of Cheddar cheese (2 for me) ½ Tbsp. Onions, finely chopped 1 Dill Pickle Chip (3 for me) 1 tbsp. Heinz Tomato Ketchup 1 tbsp. Heinz yellow mustard Method 1. Make a beef patty, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and place in the freezer for an hour 2. Finely chop the onion, slice the pickle chips and set aside 3. After the patty has frozen, preheat the Cuisinart Clamshell Griddler to 240℃, remove the patty from the freezer and cook the patty for 4 ¼ minutes or until cooked through 4. While the patties are cooking, bring a non-stick skillet over medium heat and place the burger bun in the skillet to toast. Once the buns are a light golden color and the texture feels toasty, remove them from the roasting pan and set them aside. Assemble the cheeseburger Starting with the bottom bun and the burger patty. On the top half of the bun, add tomato ketchup, then yellow mustard, then onions, sliced ​​gherkin, and finally the slice of cheddar cheese. Then close the burger with the top bun REMARK : To properly mimic the texture of the packaged burgers, microwave your burger for 10 to 15 seconds to get that “steamed bun” effect, this is called “Q-ing.” It was a term McDonald’s used to help fuse the flavors through mechanical means; i.e. heat lamp in the past or a microwave in 2022. Taste Rating 5 out of 5 stars

Ki gave his recipe five out of five stars for flavor and posted it alongside photos of his creation next to a store-bought burger.