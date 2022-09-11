How to make a bucket hat at home: Shopper makes hats using $2 Kmart tea towels

A creative shopper has impressed thousands on social media after turning cheap tea towels into bucket hats.

Frances shared an image with a popular Facebook group and made seven bucket hats with 14 towels for $1.75 from Kmart.

In the comments, many cited the DIY as “absolutely awesome,” “beautiful,” and a “great way” to use inexpensive fabric.

Some also seemed eager to buy Frances’s hats and sent her a private message.

A creative Kmart shopper used 14 tea towels to make seven stylish bucket hats (pictured). ‘A pile of hats made from the ever-versatile Kmart tea towel,’ Frances wrote in the post

“A pile of hats made from the ever-versatile Kmart tea towel,” Frances captioned the post.

The image shows a stacked pile of bucket hacks, each with a unique pattern.

To make bucket hats at home you will need a sewing machine, half a yard of fabric, pins, scissors, thread and a bucket hat sewing pattern.

The social media post has been ‘liked’ more than 3,600 times and has been praised by friendly strangers.

‘You are very talented. I struggle to thread a needle so this is super impressive to me,” one wrote in the comments.

Another said: ‘I wish I could do something like this, these are great.’

Others said they too have used Kmart tea towels to make face masks, purses and baby burp cloths.

To make bucket hats at home you will need a sewing machine, half a yard of fabric, pins, scissors, thread and a bucket hat sewing pattern

What do you need to make a bucket hat: About half a yard of fabric (needs some thickness – something like thick linen, denim, canvas, thick cotton, etc.) fabric scissors pins Matching Thread & Bobbin Essentials Bucket Hat Template/Pattern Sewing machine Source: the essentials club

In 2020, another Australian shopper created an incredible one-off dress with 11 tea towels from Kmart, inspiring others to take up sewing as a hobby.

Selika Harris, 37, started sewing quilts in her spare time ten years ago, but lost interest after two years. Three years ago, she was about to pick up needle and thread again, this time to fit garments together.

“I saw some people on the Australian Facebook page for sewing advice and inspiration using this tea towel to make bucket hats, so I thought I could make a dress out of it because it’s so beautiful,” the Croydon, Victoria, shopper told me. FEMAIL.

The tea towel, which costs $1.50, has a peach background with cockatoos on branches.

In 2020, another Australian shopper created an incredible one-off dress using 11 Kmart tea towels, inspiring others to take up sewing as a hobby

“I went to Kmart to get something else and I also grabbed seven dish towels before ordering more later,” she said.

She had the vision for the dress in her head, so it didn’t take long to put the material together, sew in a zipper and post the finished product on social media.

“I sewed about two large pieces of three dish towels for the gathered skirt, front and back. Then I sewed two pieces each for the bodice front and back, plus sleeves,” she said.

This is the first time she has made anything from ‘foreign materials’, usually with regular store-bought fabric to make dresses, sweaters and skirts.

She had the vision for the dress in her head, so it didn’t take long to assemble the material, sew in a zipper and post the finished product on social media.

This is the first time she has made anything from ‘foreign materials’, usually using ordinary fabrics to make dresses, sweaters and skirts

And her fellow Australian Kmart shoppers loved the end result.

‘Looks fantastic! I feel like doing a refresher on the sewing machine and working out amazing creations – super inspired,” said one woman.

The Cockatoo Tea Towel from Kmart

‘That’s a clever hack! Great job, love your creativity,” said another.

A third added: “I’m in love. That’s incredible! You have to take orders. I’ll take one please’.

Some people had even tried to make different pieces from the same tea towel.

“I used a couple of the exact same tea towels to make a few face masks and made a shoulder bag and a purse from the rest,” one lady said.

“I thought making a floor cushion would be a good idea, but this is much better!” Said another.