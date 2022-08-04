How to make 100 delicious cookies with just FOUR ingredients in 20 minutes

A baker has shared a foolproof ‘100 cookie recipe’ that can be made in 20 minutes with just four ingredients.

The recipe, which went viral on TikTok after it was posted on the Australian food blog Bake Play Smilemakes 100 biscuits from butter, caster sugar, self-raising flour and a can of condensed milk.

Best of all, the dough can be frozen and flavored with any topping you like, from sprinkles or hazelnuts to marshmallows or chocolate chips.

To make the cookies, the recipe states that you preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, then grease a baking tray before lining it with baking paper.

Next, beat the butter and sugar for four to five minutes until the mixture is pale and fluffy, then add a can of sweetened condensed milk and stir until blended.

Once this is done, the recipe says to add the self-rising flour, one cup at a time, beating gently between each addition until it forms a dough.

The dough can then be loaded into separate bowls and flavored with your choice of toppings.

When you’re ready to bake, the recipe tells you to roll the dough into generous teaspoon-sized balls and place them on your baking sheet, about 2 inches (5cm) apart.

Photos of the cookies, which have racked up 700 “likes” since they were uploaded to Instagram less than 24 hours ago, quickly elicited raving reactions.

‘Yummy! So easy to make! A great recipe, I love it, probably too much,” one woman wrote.

A second said she’d just watched her 11-year-old twins make the cookies “virtually unassisted,” adding, “It’s a win-win for me!”

Others tagged their friends and suggested they try the recipe in lockdown.