How to light a sparkler: Aussie baker sparks a headed debate on TikTok

A popular baker has caused a stir after claiming she’d found the ‘right’ way to light sparklers – sparking a heated debate.

Melbourne baker Tegan ‘Tigga’ Maccormack, co-founder of the Cake For Days company, posted a now-viral TikTok video responding to a viewer’s comment claiming that stars should be lit from below, not from above.

In the video, Tigga can be seen with a confused look on her face and was left “stunned” after trying the recommended way.

The 34-year-old and thousands of others online were left “stunned” by the little-known method, but others were unconvinced.

Melbourne baker Tegan ‘Tigga’ Maccormack (pictured) posted a now viral TikTok video in response to a viewer’s comment claiming that sparklers should be lit from below, not from above

The comment read, “You’re supposed to light them from the bottom so the glitter goes up.”

Using a burner, Tigga ignites the sparkler from the bottom and the light ends at the top.

In the comments to, person was left in disbelief and wrote: ‘Whaaaaaa???’

‘How did I not know this!!!!’ wrote another, and a third added: ‘So much less dangerous too.’

In the video, Tigga can be seen with a confused look on her face and was left “stunned” after trying the recommended way. In the comments, the person was left in disbelief and wrote: ‘Whaaaaaa???’, but others did not believe that this method is ‘better’ than lighting the sparkler from above

But some did not believe that this method is “better” than lighting the sparkler from above.

‘Why is this mind-blowing? If you light it in the middle, it sparks on both sides,” one wrote.

“I’ve never met anyone who lights it up from the bottom,” admitted another.

A third person said, “Always light your sparkler by the tip, keeping the open flame as far away from the bare wire handle as possible.”

After less than 24 hours, the video went viral with a whopping 4.1 million views.