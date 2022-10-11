The Do Not Disturb option added to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS should go down in the history books for their contribution to people’s uninterrupted periods of sleep and focused times while they work. But what if you want to make an exception for people who are important in your life, especially in emergencies?

iOS has offered a multi-release bypass in a few different places.

With Do Not Disturb, you can allow anyone in your Favorites list in the Phone app to bypass the DND setting for calls. A separate option for calls and the only way to pass through text messages required a non-obvious process: open a contact, press Editpressure Ringtone (for calls) or Text tone (for lyrics), then press Emergency bypass. You can make this change in either ringtone or text tone. Press on done when finished.

Emergency Bypass, hidden in the contact editing screen, allows contacts to bypass your Focus and Do Not Disturb settings.

Starting with iOS 15, you have many more options for customizing your focus modes, including Do Not Disturb, now a subcategory of Focus.

Go to Settings > Focus and tap one of the categories, such as Do Not Disturb, Driving or Sleep. Under Allowed messages, you can choose settings separately for People and Apps.

Press on People and you can find the old option to forward calls, now under Allow also as calls from. Tap that menu to toggle between Favorites and options like Everyone (a bit self-deleting?), Favorites, only people in your contacts, or Groups. You can also choose to allow repeat calls or not – otherwise calls will only go through more than three minutes apart for selected people.

Add people through the Allowed Messages People List section in any focus mode. The Allowed Messages From section allows you to select people to override Focus for both text messages and incoming calls. Foundry

But Allowed Messages also lets you add individual people by tapping the Add Person + button. This setting affects both calls and messages. This is parallel to, but managed completely separately from the Emergency Bypass option above.

What are the differences between Emergency Bypass and Allowed messages > Allowed people?

Call: Emergency Bypass can be set for calls only; Allowed people cannot be limited to calls only.

Emergency Bypass can be set for calls only; Allowed people cannot be limited to calls only. Lyrics: Likewise, Emergency Bypass can be set to texts only; Authorized persons cannot.

Likewise, Emergency Bypass can be set to texts only; Authorized persons cannot. For all calls/texts: Emergency Bypass overrides any focus mode in iOS 15, as does Do Not Disturb override in iOS 14 and earlier.

Emergency Bypass overrides any focus mode in iOS 15, as does Do Not Disturb override in iOS 14 and earlier. Per focus mode: Allowed people can be set separately for each focus mode.

The whole point of these different bypasses is to make sure you don’t miss anything important. Choose wisely and use the range of options to your advantage to customize incoming calls and text messages to suit.

