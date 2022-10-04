How to know if you’re eligible for multi car insurance

Have you ever wondered if you could merge your household’s car insurances together, under one policy, making payments and renewal easier and simpler? Well, if you were to insure multiple cars with Lemonade Car, for example, you’d have the opportunity to do just that!

Like anything, there are terms and conditions that are attached to multi car insurance policies. So, how do you know if you’re eligible or not? Read on to find out more.

What is car insurance?

You may be about to purchase your first car, or are taking on the responsibility of sorting and purchasing your own car insurance for the first time, and need to know how it works.

Car insurance is, essentially, a contract between you, the policyholder, and an insurance company that protects you, financially, against the cost of an accident or theft. Car insurance can cover the damage to your vehicle as well as protect you if you’re liable for someone else’s damages or medical bills in the event of an accident.

Cover can also protect you from damages caused by mother nature, such as a fallen tree, hail, etc.

Do you have to insure your car?

Having your car insured is a legal requirement in most states. If you’re found driving an uninsured car, in a state where it is required by law, you may receive a fine, or your driver’s licence could be suspended, or in worst cases, you could see yourself issued with some jail time.

What does car insurance cover?

A great thing about car insurance is that you can customize the coverage to suit you, where you live, the mileage you accumulate and so many other factors. Each cover added to your policy has its own focus, limits and deductibles.

Some of the coverages you can add to your policy include:

Collision coverage which helps you to pay for repairs or replace your car if it’s damaged in an accident with another vehicle or object.

Comprehensive coverage is also referred to as “act of God” coverage as this helps you to fix any damage caused to your vehicle that wasn’t from an accident, such as vandalism, an unexpected run-in with an animal, car theft, or if a tree was uprooted in a storm and falls on top of your car etc.

These are just two of the many coverages you can add to your policy.

Who can and can’t be included on your multi-car policy

Most car insurers that offer a multi car policy usually cap your coverage to four cars. Each of those cars within that policy must be registered and kept in the same state as well as be registered in your or your spouse’s name.

So, for example, if you were to add your son, daughter, sibling etc. onto your policy, their car must be either registered in your name or your spouse’s, not their own.

If you were looking to take out a multi car insurance policy with your college roommates, for example, this would be more trouble than it’s worth as you’d need to re-register some of the vehicles into the names on the policy. Therefore, we advise you not to do this and stick to your single car policies.

When it comes to your company car, if you have one, as this is technically owned by the company, not yourself, this wouldn’t be eligible for a multi car policy.

With leased cars, however, although not technically yours, if it’s registered under you or your spouse’s name, you’re able to include this vehicle on your multi car insurance policy.

—

Are all your vehicles eligible for a multi car insurance policy?