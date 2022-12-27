How to keep your dog safe this New Year’s Eve

If Christmas is one of the most dangerous times for our pets, New Year’s Eve is the scariest, and the problem doesn’t start or end with fireworks.

A prominent vet explained that seasonal storms, hot weather, broken routines, and visiting people can cause great stress for our pets.

Dial-a-Vet’s Dr. Andrew Lobb told FEMAIL that it’s important to properly prepare for the holiday season.

Dr. Andrew Lobb, pictured here with his rescued greyhound, gives his advice for NYE

This might mean paying more attention to your backyard safety, talking to a vet about anxiety medication, and consulting with fireworks advice.

If you won’t be home

If you won’t be home for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, but your pets will, you should prepare the house.

“You have to be prepared for hot weather, have extra containers of water in case one falls over,” he said.

And also keep seasonal weather changes in mind when giving your pets access to storm-proof shelter.

“You should also check the perimeter to make sure there are no new holes your pets could use to escape,” he said.

And keep in mind that your dog might be better at jumping than he was last year. So make sure they can’t jump over the fence.

Dr. Lobb said that dogs can turn into “super dogs” when scared, making fences they normally wouldn’t look twice easy to jump over.

He suggests moving furniture and blocking decks, which could also be unsafe.

“Usually you can find them, but it’s things like decks and ladders that dogs fall off when they’re scared,” he said.

Things that can scare your pet this New Year: stay home alone Running out of water when it’s hot Loud noises, especially fireworks. Having a house full of people. street parties Changing weather and storms

Sometimes cats and dogs become stressed if their owners are away for long periods of time, making New Year’s Eve especially difficult.

“If you’re going to be out from mid-morning until after midnight, then you have to think about all these things, because routine is important for pets,” she said.

If there are fireworks or other important celebrations

Fireworks are a big trigger for many dogs, but other loud entertainment and large celebrations nearby can also be scary.

If you’re at home, there are many things you can do to limit the stress your dog is under, Dr. Lobb said.

The first thing is to know what is planned – this information is usually found on a council website.

“If you know when the fireworks are going to happen, you can be ready, just keep in mind that there could also be backyard fireworks and noise from nearby town halls,” he said.

If you know your dog is worried about fireworks, you can talk to your vet before New Year’s Eve and get some medication.

Alternatively, Dr. Lobb recommends closing the windows and blinds and playing music to help take your mind off what’s going on outside.

“Spotify and Apple Music have playlists to help dogs with stress, they say they’re scientifically backed, although I’m not sure it’s worth a try,” he said.

She also suggests playing with your pets before big events.

“If you’re already playing when it starts, they may not notice or be overly concerned,” he said.

And, of course, it is important that the people in the room remain calm.

“They’ll be looking at you for clues,” he said.

If you are going to have a party

It is important to know if your pets are sociable or not, and offer them a safe space in any case.

This could be a cage or a place in the house with all their blankets, where they can get away from the crowds.

Toys with slow release treats and pheromone diffusers can be used here as they help promote a calm and happy environment.

If they are social, it is important to let them mingle until they choose to be alone.

It’s also important to put hazards out of reach, from poisons like blue cheese and macadamias to choking hazards like firecrackers and streamers.

Alcohol and any medications should also be kept out of reach of your dogs as they can be dangerous.

And if he swallows something he shouldn’t, he needs to get 24 hour vet help right away.

Dial-a-Vet is a good place to start as it can help you find the right surgery for you. They can also suggest the appropriate level of care for each case before expensive visits to the vet.

People should remind their guests to close doors and gates, as this could cause fearful animals to escape into the street.

If you lose a pet

It is important to have updated information on your pet’s microchip, as well as a collar with your data.

Pet owners who think their loved ones could be affected by fireworks should plan ahead and prepare their homes to limit stress.

If your pet does run away, Dr. Lobb recommends looking for it in “familiar places” and says it will most likely go somewhere it feels safe, like the park or a neighbor’s house.

If you can’t find your dog on any of your typical walking routes or at your friends’ houses, you should post it on social media.

You can also call your local RSPCA and Animal Welfare League shelters, as well as council shelters; however, they are not required to accept animals.

You can also get GPS collars, which are especially useful for people whose dogs run away more frequently.

If you find a pet

It’s important to think about their safety first: if these pets are afraid, they might attack.

If it’s safe and they’re injured, check their collar details, take them to a local vet 24/7.

Posting pictures of them on social media is also helpful and can quickly get them reunited with their owners.

“Be sure to include where your pets can be found in the post if you’ve taken them to a clinic,” she said.

what to look for

It is important to know if your pets are stressed in order to help them. Cats can urinate in unusual places when they are stressed.

Whereas the dogs might come to see you more often and walk around more checking doors and sniffing the air. They could also destroy things they normally wouldn’t.

“Any behavior that’s out of the ordinary is probably stress when it comes to NYE,” she said.

Dr. Lobb says that training and attention can help relieve pet stress over time, even during typically “scary” events like thunderstorms and fireworks.