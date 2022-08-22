How to Keep the Ducts Clean for Longer Time?

Clean air ducts provide several advantages such as improved air quality, lower energy consumption and uninterrupted heating or cooling. But, the air ducts require regular maintenance to function properly. The mould, bacteria, moisture, and dirt in the ducts must be removed by duct cleaning Melbourne professionals from time to time. Apart from hiring the professionals, you could also help the ducts to stay clean by doing some simple tasks like:

Remove the Dust Regularly

You could be affecting the health of the air ducts by keeping the house unclean. The dust particles on your floor, sofa or any other part of the room might enter the ductwork as return air. The furnace fan circulates this dusty air in the living space.

The particles of dust not only affect the functionality of the HVAC system but also trigger allergies. To prevent the spread of dust particles in the air, it is essential to clean the house. You can use a vacuum cleaner, broom and dusting cloth to keep the surfaces dust-free.

Change Furnace Air Filters Frequently

Debris, pet dander, dust particles, dirt particles and many other things collected by the return ducts are filtered by the furnace air filters. These filters must be changed regularly as they get clogged with impurities within 3-4 months. When these filters stop working, the HVAC system gets disturbed. So, it is a good habit to hire duct cleaning Brisbane experts after every few months.

Keep Indoor Humidity in Control

In the kitchen and bathroom, the humidity can be more as compared to the living room or bedroom. To reduce the humidity, you must use the exhaust fan and bathroom vent. By taking this step, you can prevent the dust particles from adhering to the water vapours. The chances of accumulation of dust and moisture in the ducts will be less.

Prevent Pest Invasions

Some pests like rodents and spiders find the ducts a perfect place to live. They get moisture, dirt, darkness and silence in the ducts. In both commercial and residential properties, it is necessary to control pest infestation.

The pests can chew or damage the surface of the ducts. They can also spoil the ducts with their faeces or urine. The conditions can become worse if the pests die inside the ducts. The allergens, bacteria and odours can spread in all the rooms. The air quality can be affected by pests. So, it is better to follow the pest prevention measures and hire pest control experts at least once a year.

Don’t Close the Air Supply Vents

It is crucial for the air supply vents to stay open when the HVAC system is working. By closing a few vents, you disturb the movement of the air in the ducts. When the air does not circulate smoothly, the dust particles tend to settle down in ducts. This leads to poor air quality and increased load on the HVAC system. To maintain the ducts for a longer duration, try keeping the vents open.

Use Indoor Air Cleaner

You can protect air ducts from getting stuffed with duct particles and pet dander by using air purifiers. These devices collect impurities and help in keeping the air clean. So, the ducts also stay clean because of these air purifying machines.

Conclusion

Just like any other appliance in your house, you need to take care of air ducts as well. Regular servicing and cleaning by professionals can be beneficial for the thorough removal of the debris and mould accumulated in the ducts. And, the duct maintenance tips mentioned in the above list can be beneficial in sustaining the outcome of professional cleaning for a long time.