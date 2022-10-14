How to Keep Drains Clean And Fresh Naturally? The Professionals Advise!

Clogged and smelly drains are a common problem in homes, and there are few things more annoying than having to deal with one. Calling a plumber isn’t always convenient and can cost a lot of money. Commercial drain cleaners may contain harmful chemicals that are bad for your body and plumbing, and standing in water up to your ankles while bathing is hardly sustainable. Fortunately, you can make homemade drain cleaners using natural household products that cost very little money. Here are some proven home remedies for keeping your drains clear of clogs and foul odors.

How to Make Natural Drain Cleaner

Baking Soda & Vinegar

Baking soda and vinegar are natural cleaning solutions that work well together. The two items can be used to keep your sinks clean without the use of harsh, foul-smelling chemicals.

Potassium Bitartrate

To remove a drain clog, combine two cups of baking soda, 1/8th cup of cream of tartar (approximately 2 tablespoons), and a half cup of salt. Shake the solution in a jar to mix it thoroughly, then pour two cups of boiling water down the drain and add the mixture. Let everything sit for at least an hour; the salt and baking soda will work on removing the clog while the cream of tartar cleans metal surfaces. If a sink is clogged, pour one cup of baking soda down the drain followed by one cup of vinegar. Pour two cups of boiling water down the drain, and let it sit overnight to clear the drain.

Cleaning dishes with detergent and hot water

For those who use coconut oil in their beauty routine, they may notice that the drain is slow. This may be caused by grease clogging the drain. Using too much fat when cooking can also cause greasy water to spill into the sink. We’ll show you how to make a degreasing homemade drain cleaner out of two tablespoons of your usual dishwashing detergent and boiling water. Pour the hot water down the drain, then add the soap. This is especially effective at breaking up fatty grease clogs because you are returning fats to a liquid state, then adding soap helps move the grease out of the drain.

How frequently you need to use a drain cleaner depends on the severity of clogs.

One way to prevent clogs from forming in your drains is to use drain cleaners on a monthly basis.

How to use a drain snake

If drain cleaners fail to unclog your drain, you will need to manually remove the source of the clog. A drain snake is an easy way to do that—just do not try to make one using a wire hanger.

Citrus peels are good for disposals.

If your garbage disposal smells unpleasant, you can freshen it with citrus peels. Drop a few peels down the drain and grind them for a fresh scent.

How to Sharpen a Garbage Disposal

The common myth that egg shells can help sharpen a garbage disposal is not at all accurate. In fact, the membrane from egg shells can actually cause damage to the blades instead of helping them to work more efficiently. An alternative to putting your hand down the disposal is to fill it with ice cubes and run water until the cubes are gone. Instead of trying to dispose of coffee grounds, consider using ice cubes. Fill your drain with cubes and run the cold water. Let the disposal run until the ice cubes are gone.