How to keep a family member or colleague from messing with a shared Calendar

You can share a fully editable calendar via iCloud with other people in your family or at work, school, or in groups, giving you a collective place to coordinate appointments and share information about them. But that’s a double-edged sword: If someone else can edit a calendar you share, they can—usually unintentionally—delete or change appointments.

My family shares multiple calendars, including my husband’s and I’s for work and personal scheduling. Recently I got a text from my partner: “Why did you edit this event of mine?” about an appointment that belonged to her alone. Me: “I didn’t! Oh, I tried dragging to add an event to my calendar, and I kept grabbing it. But I used Undo!” She was nevertheless notified that it had been changed.

Change a person’s permission for your shared calendar from View & Edit to View Only.

There’s a simple solution: if you don’t need another person or other people to change your calendar (or vice versa), you can mark it as read-only per person (repeat below for each individual):

On macOS: In the Calendar app, click the “person in a circle” icon to the right of a calendar name in the left sidebar. (To elect View > Show calendar list if calendars aren’t visible.) Click a person’s name below the Shared with list. Choose from the pop-up menu View only.

In iOS/iPadOS: From the main view in the Calendar app, tap Calendarsand then tap the info i icon to the right of the calendar name. In the Shared with section, tap a person’s name, then turn off Allow editing.

On iCloud.com: In the Calendar web app, click the radio waves icon to the right of the calendar name. (It’s unclear why Apple hasn’t standardized its icons.) In the Shared Calendar Info popup that appears, click the person’s name and choose View only. Click Okay.

