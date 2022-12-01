How To Install A New Lock (Or Is It Better To Have A Professional Locksmith Do It For You?) Answered!

So you have decided to install a new lock on your front door, and you are faced with two options: do you hire a professional locksmith to do it for you or do you do it yourself?

For many homeowners who are not skilled locksmiths, the second option is out of the question.

But a few who like to test their handyman skills will buy the required tools to fix it themselves.

While DIY lock installation is not a bad idea, it comes with certain risks you need to be aware of. For starters, you may not install the lock properly, which may lead to security breaches in the future or even damage the locks. Secondly, you will need to buy the necessary tools to get the job done, which will cost you quite a bit of money. Hiring a professional locksmith, on the other hand, is the better option as you can be sure that your locks will be properly fixed.

Is It Better To Hire A Locksmith To Install A New Lock? There Are Pros And Cons!

It is better to hire a locksmith, but there are some cons to doing so. Below, we review the pros and cons of hiring a professional locksmith to install a new lock.

Pros Of Hiring A Locksmith

They are experienced: Locksmiths know how to fix any lock in use today because they are experienced. They are trained professionals who have undergone apprenticeship under master locksmiths, so nothing fazes them. There are no trials and errors with locksmiths as you get the service you pay for. Furthermore, some of them offer work guarantees for a period, and if the lock falls apart or stops working during this period, they will come back to fix it cost-free. This alone will save you a lot of trouble and resources further down the line.

They have the right tools: Locksmiths have the right tools for work that you don’t have. Besides having the right tools, they also know how to use them effectively. Using the right tools will ensure that the lock is not damaged during the installation process.

They provide professional advice: Another perk of hiring a locksmith is that they can give you professional advice for free. While you may not know the best lock to buy for your door, a locksmith is in the best position to point you in the right direction. They will also give you safety tips, so your home doesn’t become a target for vandals. This is perhaps one of the biggest benefits of hiring a locksmith. If you are on a lean budget, a locksmith can also advise you on the best low price lock to buy.

They have a flexible schedule: Locksmiths have flexible work schedules due to the nature of their job, so they can make themselves available when you need them. If you want to install a new lock and you book their services for a time, they will come around to get the job done and not keep you waiting for hours. Locksmiths are generally time conscious.

They respond to emergencies: In emergencies, when your lock fails and you can’t enter your home, a locksmith can come to your rescue. Many homeowners would be locked out of their homes late at night if it weren’t for a locksmiths’ intervention. They offer a 24-hour service and answer emergency calls when many other service professionals have retired for the day and are not picking up business calls.

Same goes for cars, if you locked yourself out of you car, you can call auto locksmith near me to get it opened within a few hours, mostly less than two.

Cons of Hiring A Locksmith

You may spend more: If you hire a locksmith, be prepared to pay for his services regardless of whether you have the tools or not. Even if you have the tools, the locksmith will bring his own tools and still charge you for his work. This will increase your installation budget. Emergency services will also cost you more as they will charge extra.

There may be delays: You will have to wait for the locksmith to arrive before the new lock can be installed; until then, your home is at risk. If there is any delay, the waiting period will extend much longer. This is why it is advisable to hire a punctual professional who honors calls on time.

Bottomline

Hiring a locksmith to install a new lock in your home, office, or place of business has its pros and cons, but the pros outnumber the cons. Although you pay extra for their services, you only pay once to get the job done. Overall, it is cheaper to hire a locksmith as you don’t have to buy the work tools, which are a tad expensive.

The locksmith comes with his own tools, so the responsibility of procuring work tools is not on you.

Besides, they offer work guarantees for the job they do, so if the lock stops functioning soon after it is installed, you can always call on the locksmith to fix it. These and more are some of the perks of hiring a locksmith for lock installation.