If you’re wistful for the glory days of the Airbus-Boeing bust-up — with the transatlantic aircraft subsidies suspended after 17 years of disputes with the World Trade Organization — then a dispute over green tech has ambitions to fill the gap.

Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which emerged from the Congressional quagmire to become law in August, is worrying the EU. It contains blatantly discriminatory measures, which make US consumers tax credits buy electric vehicles only if they are assembled in North America. It also requires critical minerals and batteries to be increasingly purchased from North America or a country with which the US has a preferential trade agreement, and discourages sourcing from high-risk countries such as China.

As the subsidy races progress, this could be politically nastier than Airbus-Boeing, which was essentially about competition between aircraft produced in their companies’ home countries in a mature industry. The credits for electric vehicles can: change job immediately by encouraging European and Asian auto companies to establish themselves in the US in a rapidly developing sector with early mover advantage.

That would come at a very bad time for Europe, which is already threatened with rapid deindustrialization by its particularly severe version of the Ukrainian energy price shock. It’s not a one-off, either: EU officials note there are other worrying programs in the IRA, such as government support for green hydrogen, not to mention the potential transatlantic subsidy race in semiconductor manufacturing.

Brussels has been complaining about the credits since an earlier iteration came up last year, with South Korea also being chatty. But Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition regulator, told the Financial Times in an interview last week that Brussels is not immediately considering taking a WTO case.

While it may be unwise for Vestager to so explicitly lower the value of a negotiating token, it seems wise to leave the slow and clunky tool of WTO dispute settlement on the shelf for now. The EU strategy at the moment is to try to influence the drafting of regulations that the IRA will implement. The exact details of qualifications, exemptions and so on sometimes soften the protectionist bite of US trade law considerably compared to the rhetorical bark. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s trade commissioner and a once-in-a-lifetime retailer, is in Washington this week to make his views known.

But even if it is toned down in practice, the underlying direction of US industrial policy remains worrisome. EU officials are pleased that Washington is taking climate change seriously, but they see little sign of the Biden administration’s expressed desire to work with allies to build green and resilient supply networks.

Unlike aircraft subsidies, the context for the US electric vehicle tax credit reduces reliance on China. Given Beijing’s penchant for manipulating the supply of raw materials where it dominates global production, such as rare earth minerals, this is a perfectly reasonable goal. But Washington’s discriminatory methods suggest that domestic lobbying plays an excessive role.

Moving production by Korean and European automakers to the US isn’t about ally-shoring, which aligns supply networks with strategic loyalties: it’s simple protectionism. A nimble lobby from Canada made Canadian and Mexican-built cars eligible for preferential tax treatment as well, but that makes it a regional agreement, not a strategic one.

Even without a formal transatlantic trade agreement, there are mechanisms to deal with such irritants. The Trade and Technology Council, a collaboration forum that Brussels and Washington set up last year, isn’t technically meant to deal with the tax on electric vehicles, but it will no doubt be discussed there.

There should be some potential for an agreement on climate and industrial policy, including the EU and the US taking a more friendly view of each other’s potentially trade-distorting interventions. The EU has its own industrial policy ambitions: The Battery Alliance, a public-private partnership created by the European Commission in 2017, is one of the more successful efforts to stimulate a new generation sector in Europe.

Brussels would also want the US to accept its attempt to equalize the cost of carbon emissions between domestically produced goods and imports with its carbon border adjustment mechanism. For its part, the US, which is imposing a broad new set of export controls on chip technology to China, would like to see European governments deal with Beijing, in the EU’s own country. formulationmore as a rival and competitor than as a partner.

Any transatlantic deal will require a more constructive stance, especially from the US. On trade and building a resilient supply ecosystem, the Biden administration has spoken of strategic cooperation, but has often acted unilaterally. The last thing a transatlantic partnership needs to achieve binding cooperation is another lengthy subsidy dispute to divert and divide it.

