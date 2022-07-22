How to have flawless skin at every age: Skincare tips in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s

From using a multi-B serum before your 20s to retinol before your 30s and eye creams before your 40s, as we age, our skincare routine needs to change.

dr. Josh Wall, cosmetic doctor and medical director of Contour Clinics in Sydney, told FEMAIL that understanding your skin type based on your age is essential to determine the exact products you need.

“It’s never too late to start or change your skincare routine, but it’s also important to get advice from a professional about your concerns rather than blindly picking off the shelves,” he said.

It’s important to use the right products in your skincare routine according to your age – for example, SPF moisturizer in your 20s, retinol in your 30s and hyaluronic acid serums in your 40s (stock image)

What should you do when you are twenty? * Daily cleaning * Daily Hydration * Daily SPF *Exfoliate twice a week * Facials at the change of each season Source: Beauty Therapist Adie Robertson

Skincare in the twenties

During your twenties, the three most effective products you can use to protect your youth are an SPF moisturizer, toner, and a multi-B serum.

Multi-B or Vitamin B serums are a powerful skin care product formulated with a complex blend of extracts and can be used to improve the appearance of discoloration and balance oils.

Popular brands known for this product include Aspect, The Ordinary, and La Roche-Posay.

SPF moisturizers are lightweight and ideal for applying in the morning before makeup, while toner counteracts unwanted acne breakouts.

Several brands of SPF and toners can be picked up from Priceline and Chemist Warehouse.

dr. Wall said multi-B serum is a “hero product” that can be used to “help with rejuvenation and rebuild the skin’s natural barrier.”

“The skin is a complicated organ, so a product like multi-B helps keep the skin in homeostasis or an optimal level of function,” he says.

“People in their twenties are usually concerned with beautifying and their appearance — things like anti-wrinkle, frown lines or enhancing natural features are paramount.”

If you’re in your twenties, it’s important to include SPF moisturizer, toner, and multi-B serum in your skincare routine (photo before and after pigmentation: woman in her twenties)

Skin care products to use based on your age: in your 20s SPF Moisturizer – A lightweight moisturizer with SPF is perfect for this age Toner and Multi-B – A suitable toner to fight those pesky acne breakouts and multi-b to help restore the skin’s natural barrier in your 30s retinol for collagen stimulation Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) – Helps to even out the complexion and prevent dullness Antioxidant Serum – These are great for repairing any sun damage or problems caused to your skin in your childhood. Vitamin C and E for pigmentation In your 40s and 50s Stronger Retinol Creams – To boost collagen production eye cream – Once we start hitting 40, the eyes are one of the first parts of the face to show aging. Peptide Creams – Peptides are great for helping treat fine lines and are great for skin renewal. Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Hyaluronic acid is all about replacing moisture. As we age, our skin loses more and more moisture and begins to dry out. A gentle cleanser – It is very important at this age to ensure that we do not extract even more moisture from the skin. Therefore, use a cleanser that is gentle and removes dirt and dead skin cells, but does not remove moisture

Skin care in the 30

What should you do when you’re 30? * Daily cleaning * Daily Hydration * Daily SPF * Daily eye cream * Daily Serums (Hyaluronic Acid) *Exfoliate twice a week * Regular facials Source: Adie Robertson

Preventing premature aging is key, and using products with retinol, alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), antioxidants, and vitamin C and E creams.

“In your early thirties, you may start to see some visible signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles and facial volume,” said Dr. Wall.

‘This is when we want to look at stimulating collagen and an even complexion. We also have to take care of the deeper layers under the skin, because then the lower layers lose support and structure.’

Retinol, also known as Vitamin A, is perfect for this as it speeds up the skin rejuvenation process and brings healthier cells to the surface faster.

Dr. Walls said AHA creams help even skin tone and prevent dullness, and antioxidant serum helps repair any sun damage or problems you may have caused your skin in your youth.

Vitamin C and E creams can also help with pigmentation — coloring on the skin.

If you’re in your 30s to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, you should use retinol, AHA serum, antioxidant serums, vitamin C and E creams (Photo: Woman in her 30s before and after the pigmentation treatment)

Skincare in your 40s

What should you do when you are 40? * Daily cleaning * Daily Hydration * Daily SPF * Daily eye cream * Daily Serums (Hyaluronic Acid) *Exfoliate twice a week * Address and rethink diet and exercise * Regular lymphatic facial massage * LED light therapy * Laser * Filler

By the time you’re in your 40s, you’ve probably developed a thorough morning and evening skincare routine, but Dr. Wall made sure it’s never too late to get started.

“Once we hit 40s, the eyes are one of the first areas of the face to show aging — so eye creams are great to use,” said Dr. Wall.

He also recommended the use of peptides, a type of amino acid protein, which is used to treat fine lines and skin renewal.

As we age, the skin loses more moisture, leading to dryness, and to replenish this lost moisture, Dr. Wall before using hyaluronic acid serum.

Those in their 40s should also cleanse their face daily with a gentle cleanser.

“It’s very important at this age to make sure we don’t take even more moisture out of the skin,” he added.

“So use a cleanser that is gentle and removes dirt and dead skin cells, but not moisture.”

Start using stronger retinol, eye creams and gentle cleansers from the age of 40 (Photo: Woman in her 40s before and after treatment of fine lines)

When you are 50, you can choose to add a facial in a salon or at home to your routine or laser on mature, aging skin (Photo: Woman in her 50s before and after the wrinkle treatment)

What should you do when you are 50? * Daily cleaning * Daily Hydration * Daily SPF * Daily eye cream * Daily powerful serums aimed at anti-aging *Exfoliate twice a week * Regular treatments to lift and strengthen your muscles * Face gym at home to train your muscles from home * Less makeup so it doesn’t get stuck in lines and crevices Source: Beauty Therapist Adie Robertson

Skincare in your 50s and beyond

Just like your 40s, hyaluronic acid serum and gentle cleansers should be used from 50 and beyond to ensure that the skin does not become dry or dehydrated.

dr. Wall said a common problem in people with mature, aging skin is dry and thin skin, which can be remedied with a precise skin care routine and beauty treatments.

He added that laser is the “true secret weapon” for a major regime.

‘Laser (a cosmetic treatment) can really help remove sun damage and reduce our risk of skin cancer by removing any irregular cells. Lasers are also great for pigmentation, tone and redness,” he said.