How to have a dust free home ALL year: Mum’s ‘magic solution’ ensures a sparkling clean house

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother of two has shared the recipe with her “magic cleaning solution” that guarantees a dust-free home all year round.

Carolina McCauleyfrom Perth, has gained more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram for sharing helpful cleaning and organization videos.

in a new one video she revealed three ways she uses vinegar and a stain remover to clean various areas around her home, including the floors and the couch.

Carolina uses one part water, one part vinegar, one tablespoon of olive oil, and two tablespoons of dish soap to make her “magic solution.”

Scroll down for video

Carolina McCauley [pictured]from Perth, has gained more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram for sharing helpful cleaning and organization videos

Carolina uses one part water, one part vinegar, one tablespoon olive oil, and two tablespoons dish soap to clean all the surfaces in her home

She puts the mixture in a spray bottle and uses it on all surfaces in her home.

The mom uses the solution on windowsills, table tops, counter tops and more.

“It repels dust for weeks,” she said.

The mom uses her homemade ‘miracle’ cleaner on windowsills, table tops, counter tops and more

Carolina slightly adjusts the formula to clean her floors.

Instead of a regular floor cleaner, the mom mixes 2 cups of water, ¼ cup of vinegar, and two tablespoons of dish soap.

She just sprays the mixture on the floor and uses her mop as usual.

‘It cleans the floors seamlessly without streaks,’ she revealed.

Instead of regular floor cleaner, mom mixes 2 cups of water, ¼ cup of vinegar, and two tablespoons of dish soap

Her final tip is for people to invest in stain removers to keep fabric furniture like sofas and dining room chairs clean.

Stain cleaners use powerful suction to remove spills and stains from fabric.

Carolina swears by the devices, claiming they remove all “hidden” dirt.

Carolina’s final tip is for people to invest in stain removers to keep fabric furniture like sofas and dining room chairs clean

Thousands thanked Carolina for her expert home making tips.

“I really needed this because dust and mold made my hay fever explode like there’s hell in a handbag,” said one woman.

‘Good tips, thanks for this!’