How to give up alcohol: Mother-of-two Danni Carr reveals how she quit binge drinking

“I’m not going to have a big one,” she vowed as she partied for a cheeky drink with her pals while picking up their kids for a sleepover.

Hours later, her daughter held her hair out of her face and rubbed her back as she vomited uncontrollably, trying to pass it off as food poisoning.

Binge drinking was a way of life for Danni Carr, who grew up in regional Victoria and had her first ‘big night drinking’ at 13.

“That’s what everyone did at the weekend,” she told FEMAIL.

Danni Carr, 45, (pictured) gave up alcohol four-and-a-half years ago after drinking since he was 13.

The mother of two quit drinking with her husband, Ash Grunwald, after her daughter, Aria, who was 10 at the time, had to hold her hair back while throwing up one afternoon. Her son Sunny, also pictured, was six at the time

For the next 27 years, she struggled with moderation. One drink turned into 10, and then she woke up, wondering how her kids had gotten to bed, and spiraled into a dark headspace of depression, anxiety, and self-loathing.

Danni, who has now been sober for four-and-a-half years after giving up booze for good, said she would often ‘start the party’ with a wine while cooking dinner before rushing through the bedtime routine so she could keep drinking.

She would wake up with a dry mouth, in a bad headspace and vow she wouldn’t drink again, or would at least stop at one or two only to end up in the same situation the next weekend.

Danni says that while she wasn’t an alcoholic, she definitely had a problem with alcohol and had known it for some time.

“It’s what’s now known as a gray zone drinker,” she said.

But it wasn’t until that afternoon, when her ten-year-old daughter had to keep her hair back, that she realized how important it was to kick her binging habit.

‘I told her I had food poisoning. But she knew, and she would make little comments here and there. I didn’t want to live that life anymore, said Danni.

This photo shows how a typical night drinking would go for the mom who would black out drunk almost every time even if she just had a couple of wines with dinner

Danni and Ash (pictured) decided to take part in a sobriety challenge on 1 January 2018 and have been alcohol free since

The mother of two remembers waking up at 11pm that night, hearing her friends laughing with her children in the living room, and was almost too embarrassed to leave her room.

“They were supposed to be on a lovely date for their anniversary and I was supposed to have a movie night with the kids but I agreed to a drink and ruined everything,” she said.

Weeks later, Danni’s best friend told her she wanted to ‘get sober’ in 2018 – giving up alcohol for 12 months to improve her health.

‘I’ve never jumped on board with anything so quickly. I didn’t even think about it, I said I would and haven’t picked up a drink since,’ she explained.

She suggested her singer husband Ash also try the challenge and he jumped on board without hesitation.

Before they knew it, they had a large crew, including Ash’s best friend and fellow musician Scott Owen and his girlfriend.

“Every time we thought we were going to reach for a drink, we would send a message to the group and they would help us get on top of it,” she said.

Ash, who is a musician, now drinks non-alcoholic beer before concerts

Danni said some people ‘dropped out’ after a few weeks, but a good core followed through on their pledge to stay sober throughout the year.

The two couples continued after the first 12 months because they felt so good.

“It got to the end of the 12 months and I was nervous about drinking again,” she said.

‘I had taken breaks before just for a few months and thought I would be able to do it again only to end up in the same room.

“I love my life now, I can get up and spend time with my kids and not feel like I’m rushing them to bed for a drink.”

Danni’s biggest difficulty in giving up drinking was having to learn to ‘sit with her uncomfortable feelings’ in social settings.

She often feels anxious and awkward around people and used alcohol to wash away that insecurity.

‘It was the hardest in the first few weeks, I started to realize I felt uncomfortable, then my cheeks would turn red and I’d start sweating. I ended up going home early a couple of times,” she said.

‘I think it was a feeling of being out of place and not fitting in, in a way it never goes away, but I’ve learned to sit with it now, which is huge.

Danni says she loves waking up and keeping the plans she’s made with her kids because she’s not too hungover to keep up

‘I’m definitely more confident. By the end of the first year, I could go anywhere without worrying about it. The four of us were all busy, she said.

Danni said she also had to ‘learn to like herself’ again, after spending years hungover hating everything.

‘I found that when I gave up alcohol, I had more time to sit with myself and really feel my feelings. I could no longer ignore them, so I was able to work through things I had held onto for a long time,’ she said.

‘I found my self-esteem again and was able to do the deep inner work to really like and love myself.’

Danni is hosting a session on the upcoming Penance where she will talk about learning to like and love your body.

She has also become a sobriety coach and helped thousands quit drinking for good.

Danni said she had a huge craving for wine when her beloved dad (pictured together) died in 2021, but she knew the craving was her body’s response to the pain and grief she was feeling.

But there have been some close calls.

The first ‘came out of nowhere’ when she was cooking dinner one day.

“I had the music on and the pasta on the stove and just had an overwhelming need for a red wine,” she said.

This happened in the first 12 months, so she sent a message to her other sober friends who had her back.

“They asked me to go outside and have a cup of tea, so I did, and then the feeling passed,” she said.

The second came when her beloved father died in 2021, and Danni was overwhelmed with strong emotions.

It had been three years since her last drink, but the desire was more intense than ever before, she could almost taste the wine on her lips.

Danni’s top five tips for quitting alcohol: 1 – Arm yourself with plenty of non-alcoholic options, have things like soda, kombucha, non-alcoholic beer, juice or soft drinks available at all times 2 – Think about how you want to feel. I knew what I didn’t want to hate myself and spend my weekends overwhelmed with anxiety and depression. I wanted to be healthy, happy, energetic and alive. Now I wake up and love life 3 – The third is the difficult one, you have to be aware of your feelings. Look at why you want to drink and ask it. Learn to sit with the uncomfortable feelings that arise. This may mean getting professional help to unpack these feelings, or you may need to do something like journaling 4 – Move your body! I suggest people exercise 20-30 minutes a day when they are getting sober. It really helps keep your mind on the target 5 – Have a strong social network – this could mean hanging up with friends, joining an online community, or telling friends and family about your journey to sobriety so they can help keep you accountable Source: Danni Carr

“This time I knew exactly what it was, I didn’t want to feel these big emotions,” she said.

‘The grief was so intense, but I reminded myself how much responsibility I have – I have my podcast, I’m a sobriety coach.

Danni said she ignored her urge to go to the bottle shop and took herself to bed instead, where she curled up into a ball and cried, feeling every bit of her grief.

‘I had to feel the emotions. Being sober doesn’t mean everything is easy. I had to face those feelings, she said.

The busy mum now drinks cups of tea at gigs and says she’s fine and won’t go back to drinking

Danni said she sometimes indulges in non-alcoholic beer and gin, but leaves the wine alone.

“I think it will trigger me, people have to be really in tune with what they want and don’t want,” she said.

“However, they are good tools for sobriety.”

Danni said people should be more open about sobriety with their friends and family so they can share their journey with those they love most.

She has a podcast ‘How I Quit Alcohol’ which hosts other ex-drinkers, how they quit and the moment they realized they had to.