How To Get your music On Spotify Playlist

If you are here, you probably know that joining a Spotify playlist is one of the most beneficial ways to get more streams, gain more exposure for your music, and increase your followers, likes, and saves. Spotify is the leading streaming platform from all out of the streaming services out there.

To get your music heard, you will need to get on playlists.

There are a variety of ways to join a playlist, but there are many questions to ask yourself beforehand:

What is the correct way to submit my new music to a playlist?

How to find the right Spotify playlist curators?

How to submit tracks for playlist submissions?

What types of playlists are there?

What’s the difference between them?

Which playlist placement can I submit my song to?

Can I submit my unreleased music?

How do I get placements for popular playlists?



First thing first, make sure you’ve already published your new music through digital music distribution and have access to your Spotify for Artists dashboard.

You can use a service like CDBABY or Tunecore for example.

There are 3 types of Spotify playlists: Editorial Playlists, Algorithmic Playlists, and User-Created Playlists

Editorial Playlists

Editorial playlists are a type of playlist created by Spotify’s editorial team. They are considered the top Spotify playlists because they have the most followers. Also, Spotify has put the playlist in place so it appears as a top choice when looking for a playlist.

Below are some examples of Editorial playlists:

Coffee Table Jazz – 2.3 Million followers

Today’s Top Hits – 30.3 Million followers

Funky Heavy Bluesy – 800K followers

Hot Country – 6.7 Million followers

Are & Be – 5.8 Million followers

These playlists can make a huge difference for an artist who manages to get their song on one of these playlists, and can dramatically change his/her music career.

So how do you get into one of these playlists with these? Continue reading to find out.

Algorithmic Playlists

Every time you listen to your favorite song on repeat, follow an artist, or save a song, Spotify’s algorithm remembers it. Spotify then collects the recorded data to create custom playlists specifically for your musical tastes. These playlists are a great opportunity for artists to promote their songs and connect with their true followers.

There are 3 types of algorithm playlists: Daily Mix, Release Radar and Discover Weekly.

Daily Mixes are updated daily and can include different types of music genres. The more you listen to the Daily Mix, the more often it will be updated.

Release Radar is a weekly updated playlist with 2 hours of music. The songs in these playlists are new releases from artists you follow.

Discover Weekly features artists who match your musical tastes and people like you who share the same musical interests. Updated every Monday, it’s a great opportunity to introduce yourself as an artist. There is no way to submit your music for playlist consideration for algorithmic playlists.

Lastly, user generated playlists

These are playlists created by Spotify users. Everyone can create their own playlists, and every user can choose to keep their own curated playlists private or public. You can also place your own tracks on your own playlist.

Most of Spotify’s users are regular users who create their own playlists for fun and sort by music genres or themes. Some users create playlists for more professional purposes such as restaurants, bars, music charts, exercise, sports, and playlists from different brands.

If you want to get your music on Spotify playlists, you’ll need to contact these independently curated playlists within your music genre and ask them to add your music to their playlists. Most of them probably won’t respond to your request because they are accepting lot’s of requests and simply cannot reply to everyone.

Another option is to use a music submission platform. Our site One Submit connects artists with Spotify playlist owners, YouTube music channels, TikTok influencers, music blogs, radio stations and record labels.

One Submit provides a reliable service for submitting music for playlist display and for review and listening by Spotify’s playlist curators. After the curator has reviewed your music, you can choose to approve or reject your song. If they approve your song, they will add it to their playlist/channel and promote your music by leaps and bounds. Either way, the curator should provide a written review of your song, and in most cases this is valuable feedback for any artist. One Submit also has the ability to submit music to music bloggers, radio stations, TikTok influencers, YouTube channels and labels.

Now back to the most important question. How do you get your song into an editorial playlist on Spotify? There are basically two options for this:

Editorial playlists can be submitted using your artists.spotify.com personal profile page.

Spotify for artists accounts can be claimed after you’ve released your first song.

Once your song is on your profile, you can submit your unreleased song to editorial playlist consideration. make sure you are verified by Spotify prior to submitting your music on Spotify.

Visit How to get on Spotify editorial playlists to understand exactly how to get your music on Spotify editorial playlists.

That’s all. Thank you for reading. I hope you found this article useful.

Good luck with your music.

Submit your music to Spotify playlists.