How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura is coming to Mac very soon, and we’re excited! Apple revealed details about tons of new features coming to Macs with the new operating system update, and we can’t wait to install it (read about what’s coming in macOS Ventura). But before Ventura arrives, there are a few things we recommend you do before installing it.

However, it’s not just for Ventura that you need to prepare your Mac, it’s good practice to run these checks on your Mac when you update the operating system. We recommend that you follow the steps below to ensure that your Mac is ready for a new operating system, as this will minimize your risk of experiencing problems either during or after the update.

We recommend that you don’t jump in and install new software right away—by which we mean as soon as Apple releases it. No matter how rigorous Apple’s testing process is, there are inevitably problems with the first download. And even if there aren’t any problems, Apple’s servers often get overloaded as everyone rushes to update, and that can really slow down the process. So we recommend that you keep your horses and do some cleaning and preparation first.

However, there are a few things that are always worth checking before downloading a new version of the Mac operating system. So before you start updating macOS on your Mac – at any time – we recommend that you first review the below. You’ll be less likely to run into problems after the update, and you’ll thank us for it.

Here are the steps to go through when updating your Mac to the latest version of macOS. We go through each step below (except for the last two, which are covered in detail separately).

Find out if there are issues with the version of macOS you need. Check that your Mac – and the software you’ll be using – is supported. Make sure you have enough space on your Mac. Make sure your Mac is working properly. Back up your Mac. Make sure you’re signed in to iCloud. Make sure you are on a trusted network. Update to the latest version of your current macOS version. Download the macOS installer you need. Install macOS on your Mac.

When it comes to actually downloading the installer and installing the macOS update, we recommend reading this guide: How to update macOS.

If you’re having trouble updating, you may find this helpful: Why can’t I update my Mac? Fixes if macOS installation fails.

Should I wipe my Mac?

Some Mac users may wonder if they should wipe their Mac before installing a major update to the operating system. Some people like to do a clean install as it can minimize issues with the update and give them a clean slate to work with. But there really isn’t a good reason to wipe your Mac first unless you’re already experiencing problems with your Mac that can’t be fixed (see Step 4 below for advice on how to get your Mac healthy).

If you want to do a clean installation, we have advice here: How to clean install macOS.

What to do before updating macOS

Before you update to macOS Ventura or a new version of macOS, we recommend that you go through the following steps to prepare your Mac for the update.

Before you update to macOS Ventura or a new version of macOS, we recommend that you go through the following steps to prepare your Mac for the update.

1. Check for issues with the macOS version you want to install

You might be so eager to install the latest version of macOS that you jump into System Preferences > Software Update to find the new version as soon as you hear it's available for download. But before you start downloading the software, check that there are no problems with the software. Sometimes it's wise to wait for others to find out there are problems before you do. So our advice is to always wait a few days before installing a major software update, just in case there are bugs in the software that have escaped the beta testing stage. Apple is usually quick to fix vulnerabilities and issues in macOS updates, but they do slip from time to time, so it's always worth checking that people aren't experiencing issues. We have details on the latest version of macOS Ventura, which will include any issues people are having when it launches. Also read our complete list of Mac OS X and macOS versions. 2. Make sure your Mac—and software—is supported How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura 9 Foundry In connection with the above, you should check that your Mac is actually running the version of macOS you want to install – and that you will actually be able to take advantage of the new features that appeal to you the most. To find out if your Mac is supported, read: Ventura compatibility: Can your Mac run macOS Ventura and get all the features? Although you won’t be able to install a version of macOS that isn’t supported by your Mac—it won’t show up in Software Update or the Mac App Store—there are situations where the version of macOS will be available to you, but your The Mac won’t be able to enjoy all the new features on offer, or worse, installing the update will mean you’ll lose access to Mac features you currently depend on. See: If you don’t have an M1 Mac, you won’t get these Ventura features. Another thing to check for is software compatibility. Read: Which apps don’t work and which apps work on an M1 Mac. Don’t update your Mac only to find that your version of Photoshop no longer works! If your Mac isn’t supported, that doesn’t mean you can’t run that version of macOS—doing so is just a bit more complicated (and risky). Read: How to install macOS on an old unsupported Mac. 3. Make sure you have enough space How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura 10 Foundry 4. Make sure your Mac is healthy How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura 11 Apple You should also make sure your Mac is completely healthy before installing a major system update. This is easy to do by running Disk Utility, which is a program included with your Mac. Open Disk Utility (in Programs/Utilities). Select your startup drive from the list on the left. Click on the First Aid tab on the right. Click Confirm. If Disk Utility finds problems with your drive, you'll need to boot from another volume to perform the actual repairs. You can do this from recovery mode. To boot into recovery mode, press and hold Command+R at startup on an Intel Mac, or press and hold the Power button at startup on an M1 or M2 Mac. Once you're in recovery mode, you'll be able to access Disk Utility and perform the recommended repairs. You can also run Apple Hardware Test (for Macs older than June 2013) or Apple Diagnostics (for Macs from June 2013 or later). Both tests check your Mac for other hardware problems, such as bad RAM. Read more about using Disk Utility to repair a Mac.

5. Back up your Mac

Before you perform any major update to your Mac—and especially if you're installing a beta version of macOS—you should back up your Mac so you have a copy of how things were before you installed the new operating system. Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to back up your Mac using Time Machine, so there's no excuse not to create a Time Machine backup before installing a new version of macOS—all you need is a hard drive or SSD to do it on. We have this article on how to back up your Mac using Time Machine. We also have a guide that goes over all the ways you can back up a Mac.

6. Sign in to iCloud

iCloud is heavily integrated into many Apple apps and system services. Make sure you're signed into iCloud before you start updating and things should go smoothly.

7. Make sure you are on a trusted network

We recommend that you make sure you are on a trusted network – so avoid downloading software in hotels and cafes or public networks because you don't know what or who is lurking there. If you download and install software, we recommend that you do so at home, work or your educational institution. You'll probably find that downloads are much faster – and downloading at home or can mean you can connect your Mac to the network instead of relying on a wireless download speed (which can mean downloads take a lot longer!) To find out how to keep your Mac safe from security vulnerabilities, read: How to prevent your iPhone, iPad or Mac from being hacked and our Mac security tips.

8. Update to the latest version of your current macOS

Before you upgrade to the new version of macOS, make sure you install the latest updates for the version of macOS you're currently running. From time to time there will be software updates to improve stability, for example, and there is always a chance that you may have a problem updating to the new version of the Mac operating system if you did not pre-install this important update for the previous version, do your homework first. You should also make sure you have updated third-party apps as well. These updates may include changes needed to upgrade to the latest macOS, and if you don’t run the updates, they may not work properly after you update. To update apps you’ve purchased from the Mac App Store, launch the Mac App Store app and click the Updates button in the toolbar. Then click Update All and simply enter your Apple ID and password when prompted. For apps you’ve purchased elsewhere, you’ll need to manually install updates. You can check if updates are available from the program’s menu, in Microsoft Word, for example, it’s a case of clicking Help > Check for Updates. As we mentioned above, it’s important to check compatibility with your third-party apps before updating macOS. That way, you’re up and running right away, instead of being frustrated that your favorite apps and add-ons aren’t working. For more help updating your apps on your Mac, read this: How to update all your Mac apps.

Now that you’ve done your homework, you should be sure to install the version of macOS you need. Now read: How to update macOS and Monterey vs Ventura: Should you upgrade.