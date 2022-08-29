How to Get Your Freelancing Career Off the Ground: A Short Guide to Success

Freelancing is something that many dream about, but not too many achieve. It takes planning, determination, and a certain mindset to make sure that you are getting the results and income you want. If you’re dealing face-to-face with customers, you’ll need tough outer skin – it isn’t always easy, but it is worth it. So, if you’re just starting (or just don’t know where to start), here are some tips to help you get off the ground.

#1 You Are Going to Need Adaptability

Being a freelancer is all about adaptability. At the start, you aren’t always able to turn work down, so you need to make sure that you are adaptable. For example, if you want to work in coding, you are going to need to make sure that you can code in numerous languages, such as how to code in r, to make you more desirable to clients. Offering this range of services, particularly in the coding world, is key to getting the required number of clients in the door, which is the only number you need to worry about for the first few months.

#2 You Are Going to Need to Work Hard

While you might have seen plenty of pictures on social media of people sitting on a beach with their laptops looking wistfully towards the sunset, this isn’t always what happens. It is tough, and you might have to take work that is out of your comfort zone, especially at the start.

You are going to have to try to appease your clients, as it is one of the only ways that you are going to be successful in the end. A better alternative might be working with an agency, especially if you find one you can trust, and run this alongside other work.

#3 You Have to Be Determined

This is important, as you are going to need to make sure that you always see the bigger goal and the bigger picture. You are going to need to make sure that you have ‘your eyes on the prize’ and try your best to persevere through tough times and take on constructive criticism.

#4 You Have to Be Patient

Sometimes, if you are trying to make it on your own, you can have weeks without getting any work in. This means that it is a good idea to have some part-time work when you are starting, as it can help you ride over periods where you simply cannot find work, or no one will take you on.

#5 You Need to Know Your Strengths and Weaknesses

You are going to have to think about what you are good at and what you aren’t so good at. This is important for making sure that you are looking at problems with a realistic eye and making sure you know your limits. This is important when freelancing, as you are entirely self-managed, so self-discipline is a must.

#6 You Are Going to Need to Be Consistent

Freelancing is all about delivering on time, every day. Clients do not want missed deadlines for the work you have given you, as you are often just one stage in a longer process. Going back to the coding example earlier, what you deliver could be a key part of a program that cannot advance without your piece of the puzzle, and you not doing what you said you could be affecting the livelihoods of others, many of whom might be freelancers themselves.