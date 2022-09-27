How to get Woolworths’ much-hyped dupe of L’Occitane’s $39 almond shower oil for half price

The budget almond shower oil is on sale today for half price

Beauty aficionados rave about a luxurious shower oil that’s a perfect dupe for a designer version that’s worth almost half the price — and it’s going to be special.

Woolworths shoppers claim the Thanks to Nature Nourish Sweet Almond Shower Oil is nearly identical to L’Occitane’s $39 Almond Shower Oil.

The Woolies-exclusive 250ml shower oil normally costs $20, but will be reduced to just $10 from Wednesday, September 28 through Tuesday, October 4.

A bottle of L’Occitane’s almond shower oil is sold worldwide every 15 seconds, so Aussie customers are racing to get their hands on the cheap dupe.

Shoppers are calling the shower oil “amazing” and “delicious,” and one woman shared how she caught a bottle for just $12 online.

“I finally found a dupe for L’Occitane’s almond shower oil. This is normally $20, picked it up yesterday for $12, it’s amazing,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Hundreds were impressed by the bargain find and said they “ran” to their nearest Woolworths, while others shared their reviews of the product.

‘Omg if it smells the same I’m sold. I’m going to see if my Woolies even has it in stock!’ said one woman while another wrote: ‘Add to cart immediately.’

“It doesn’t foam and yes turns milky white when you rub your hands together. Feels very tasty and nutritious,” said one user.

“The only thing is I feel like I went through it pretty quickly, but it was my first time using an oil so I may have gone a little too wild with it,” she added.

“I still use body wash, but before I’m done showering, I lather up this oil, rinse and pat dry. My skin feels so soft and silky. It has a light almond scent but not too overpowering. A lovely light body oil wash,’ a second