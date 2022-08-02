How to get to Dargan Arch, a hidden gem in the Blue Mountains, just a day trip away from Sydney
Hikers discover a breathtaking natural rock arch hidden in the middle of a vast Aussie National Park – here’s how to find it
- Travelers flock to a remote natural rock arch in the Blue Mountains
- Dargan Arch is located on the edge of the national park, two hours west of Sydney
- It is near the town of Bell along a hidden path through dense bushland
- The spectacular arch is a popular spot for photographers and nature lovers
- Since it’s hard to find, visitors are likely to have the hidden gem all to themselves
Aussie travelers venture through remote bushes to see a spectacular natural rock formation in the middle of a national park.
Dargan Arch is tucked away in a relatively unspoilt part of the Blue Mountains National Park near the small town of Bell, two hours west of Sydney’s CBD.
A popular spot for photographers and perfect for a winter day trip, the sandstone arch is the remains of a collapsed cavern and towers over the bushland.
Since Dargan Arch is hard to find, most visitors find themselves having the rarely visited hidden gem all to themselves.
Travelers should go off the beaten track to get to the rock arch, starting at a sandy parking lot on Sandham Road near the town of Dargan.
A blink-and-you-will-miss-it piece of tape is tied around a metal post marking the start of the trail, which to a hiker is a little-known sign to others that something of interest is nearby.
Hikers can walk across the 15m bridge and then descend the steep but easy escapement along the bottom of the arch, offering a unique perspective
From there, adventurers can travel a little over a kilometer along an easy fire trail, then scramble 250 meters down an unmarked rocky slope to find the dramatic natural landmark.
Hikers can walk across the 15-meter bridge and then brave the steep but simple escapement under the arch, providing a unique perspective.
The return trip is approximately 1 mile long and takes approximately 40 minutes, not including time to stop and take breathtaking photos or take in the scenery.
People are warned that there are no safety rails on top of the arch and the rocks can be slippery in wet weather, so extra caution is advised with the nine-meter drop.
Ways to Get to Dargan Arch. to travel
- Exit the highway at Bell to Sandham Rd and follow it back towards Dargan for approximately 3.5 km. The last bit is dirty and can be quite corrugated at times.
- Look for the exit marking of utility pole 384. There is usually a small sign nailed to a tree indicating the pole numbers at each intersection.
- Turn right and follow it under the power lines.
- You will have to park as the road gets rough and is normally blocked as it continues into the undergrowth on the other side.
- Walk on the old 4WD path to the end for about 500 meters and then continue on the footpath that curves slightly to the left.
- This takes you to a bend in the ravine and a view over the top of the arch.
- With a little caution you can continue to the left and scramble down the trench upstream of the arch, then follow it back to the bottom of the arch with access to the adjacent caves.
- Return as you came in.
Source: SleepWhenWeAreDead.net