How to get to Dargan Arch, a hidden gem in the Blue Mountains, just a day trip away from Sydney

Aussie travelers venture through remote bushes to see a spectacular natural rock formation in the middle of a national park.

Dargan Arch is tucked away in a relatively unspoilt part of the Blue Mountains National Park near the small town of Bell, two hours west of Sydney’s CBD.

A popular spot for photographers and perfect for a winter day trip, the sandstone arch is the remains of a collapsed cavern and towers over the bushland.

Aussie travelers venture to the spectacular Dargan Arch, a hard-to-find hidden gem of the Blue Mountains

Dargan Arch is tucked away in a relatively unspoilt part of the Blue Mountains National Park, near the small town of Bell, two hours west of Sydney’s CBD

A popular spot for photographers and perfect for a winter day trip, the sandstone arch is the remains of a collapsed cavern and towers over the bushland

Since Dargan Arch is hard to find, most visitors find themselves having the rarely visited hidden gem all to themselves.

Travelers should go off the beaten track to get to the rock arch, starting at a sandy parking lot on Sandham Road near the town of Dargan.

A blink-and-you-will-miss-it piece of tape is tied around a metal post marking the start of the trail, which to a hiker is a little-known sign to others that something of interest is nearby.

As Dargan Arch is hard to find, most visitors find they have the rarely visited hidden gem all to themselves

Hikers can walk across the 15m bridge and then descend the steep but easy escapement along the bottom of the arch, offering a unique perspective

From there, adventurers can travel a little over a kilometer along an easy fire trail, then scramble 250 meters down an unmarked rocky slope to find the dramatic natural landmark.

Hikers can walk across the 15-meter bridge and then brave the steep but simple escapement under the arch, providing a unique perspective.

The return trip is approximately 1 mile long and takes approximately 40 minutes, not including time to stop and take breathtaking photos or take in the scenery.

People are warned that there are no safety rails on top of the arch and the rocks can be slippery in wet weather, so extra caution is advised with the nine-meter drop.