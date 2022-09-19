How to get the best grocery deals at Coles and Woolworths Australia

<!–

A thrifty mum has told how she managed to score almost $60 worth of groceries for less than $5 – and how she snagged a free roast chicken from Coles.

The Adelaide shopper spent just $4.81 on branded pasta sauce, chocolate milk, cakes, yoghurt and a whole roast chicken which at full price would have otherwise cost $59.10 when she entered the store at 5.30pm.

She got a free chicken thanks to Coles’ policy that gives customers a voucher for a free chook to redeem at their next store if none are left.

Post to the Facebook group, Simple saversthe bargain hunter went into the store to collect her free chicken and found some ‘much bigger discounts’ that she had seen in her local store before.

The woman found a number of items 90 percent off, including four buckets of Latina Fresh pasta sauce for just 64 cents, two pastry-covered cheese sausages for 48 cents each, a quart of chocolate milk for 55 cents and yogurt for 70 cents.

She said the purchases aren’t usually items that fit into her grocery budget, and she bought the ready-made chicken with a coupon.

Some Coles stores offer shoppers a voucher valid for seven days for a free chicken if sold out within certain hours determined by each store’s managers.

She snagged a free chick after receiving a coupon for a free chook at her last store when the store was sold out

The money saver’s post got lots of attention from other group members who were impressed with the food budget.

‘I get so jealous when I see people’s good deals! Is there a particular day or time that people find is best for write-downs?’ asked a woman.

“I don’t usually shop at night. It was 5:30 p.m. Offer will change tomorrow. Maybe that’s why? These are best before tomorrow, not today,’ replied the savvy shopper.

Others were grateful for the tip about the free chicken coupons, to which she replied that she rarely buys them, but had a lucky store.

‘The irony is that I buy a cooked chicken maybe once a year. I just happened to be standing by the heater when a lady grabbed the last one and she caught my eye with a nice shirt,” said the mother.

‘Then I saw the sign. So I asked. And got two vouchers by chance.’