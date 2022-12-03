How to get out of debt: Woman reveals how she paid off $40,000 worth of loans

Whitney Steel (pictured), from New Zealand, refused to check her mailbox and deleted emails because she was “too scared” to know how much debt she had

Whitney Steel, in her 20s, spent a lot of money and used credit cards to fund a lifestyle beyond her means, and ended up saddled with huge debts.

She is now in her thirties, has paid off her debts, bought a house and is considering starting a business.

Whitney thanks good financial advice from a bestseller – and some tough love from her concerned boyfriend – for turning her financial life around.

Whitney moved to Melbourne from Auckland at the age of 25 and indulged in an outgoing, carefree lifestyle.

By refusing to check the mailbox, she was able to ignore the debts she was accumulating, which eventually amounted to $40,000 in credit card bills and personal loans.

‘I didn’t have the discipline; if I wanted something I would just use the credit card,” Whitney told FEMAIL, adding, “Each weekend in Melbourne I could easily drop $200-$300.”

Now 37, the marketing chief said her debts began to snowball after she was “randomly” given a credit card at age 18.

“As soon as I turned 18, I got into debt. I had no restraint and never tracked how much I spent, which became the norm for me,” said Whitney.

“In college I had a $500 credit card with a $2,000 overdraft, I had personal loans, I had a MacBook with a high purchase price. When I think back on it, it was ridiculous.

“I saved money, but always deposited back into my savings account.”

Whitney described her 20s as her “glutton era” — she collected expensive perfume, traveled to Las Vegas with friends, went to Coachella, and bought a used Mazda 3 for $16,000 — which she put directly on her credit card.

“I lived like I made $200,000 when I was really around $70,000,” she said.

Due to her lack of financial knowledge, she spent much more than she earned and had “no idea” what interest rates were.

“I really had no idea how much I was spending, how much was coming in, what was going out, I never stopped to analyze my bank statements or anything like that,” she said.

The “turning point” came when her then-boyfriend threatened to break up with her unless she straightened out her money habits.

“I was really pissed off during that conversation, but then I thought, if the tables had turned, I would have acted exactly the same,” she said, adding, “So it really kick-started my thinking that I need to change my ways.” .’

But moving from thought to action made Whitney feel “so overwhelmed.”

“I knew I wanted to make a change, but I didn’t know how or where to start,” she said.

“The first thing I did was open the mail in my mailbox — I hadn’t checked it in months because I was too scared to know how much I owed.”

To begin with, Whitney wrote down all her debts, calculated her expenses, and searched for “how to budget.”

A friend from work then recommended Scott Pape’s The Barefoot Investor, and after applying some principles, Whitney managed to pay off about $25,000.

The best-selling book is known for teaching readers how to budget by dividing income into different “buckets.”

The “blow” bucket is for essential expenses, such as bills, debt, food, and rent or mortgage payments, the “mojo” bucket is for emergencies, and the “grow” bucket is for long-term investments.

How do the Barefoot Investor buckets work? The Barefoot Investor Buckets Strategy starts by splitting your regular household income into three main savings accounts or “buckets” What are the three buckets? The Blow bucket – living expenses and lifestyle expenses such as rent/mortgage payments, bills, debt, food, etc. The Mojo Bucket – emergency fund or “money for a rainy day” The Grow bucket – Long term wealth accumulation to increase your net worth The Blow bucket’s Barefoot Investor Accounts Within The Blow bucket are four bank accounts that break down your income as follows: Daily expenses – 60% of income Fire Extinguisher/Debt Reduction – 20% of income Splurge (fun money) – 10% of income Smile account (adventures/experiences) – 10% of income Source: captainfi.com

“The hardest part for me was cutting my expenses to 60 percent of my income and getting rid of my credit card,” Whitney said.

“My credit card had been a safety net for so long that it was difficult for me to get rid of it.”

She started paying off the smallest debt of $1100.

“After paying that off for the first time in my life, I felt confident,” she said.

From there, she switched phone carriers and energy providers to cheaper alternatives, lowered her splurge allowance to $100 a week, and changed her personal loan to one with 0 percent interest.

She also cut off her Netflix and coffee subscriptions and stopped buying expensive perfume.

“Every little thing gave me a percent more confidence that I have this under control,” she said.

After this process, she managed to pay off a huge $25,000 in personal debt in just 14 months.

From there, she managed to save another $25,000 for a down payment on a house and land package, and the Melbourne home was completed last year.

“For me, saving for a house turned out to be so much easier than losing my credit card!” Whitney said.

Today she lives in New Zealand again and rents with her boyfriend, and they share expenses based on a percentage of income.

Whitney now refinances her home every 12 months and is considering buying another property or starting a business.

With regard to advice to others, Whitney said you should “pull the Band-Aid off” and calculate your expenses.

“You can’t start budgeting or saving without knowing how much you’re spending,” she said.