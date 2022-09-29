How to get out of a speeding fine in NSW, Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory

A newly discovered hack that could see Aussies avoid paying speeding tickets has been hailed by social media users.

TikTok user Adam Metwally stunned viewers after taking to the social media site to reveal how he managed to dodge a speeding ticket.

The TikToker, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, said he was fined $231 after going 68km/h in a 60km/h zone.

He showed a picture of the fine before showing a letter from Fines Victoria stating that the fine had been withdrawn.

Instead, he received a written warning for his speeding offence.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times, he explained how he managed to pull off the trick.

He said he went to fines.vic.au/requestareview before entering details of the notice he had received.

Afterward, he clicked on a link that said official warnings to reveal a set of mitigating circumstances.

The site showed that if you were under 10 km/h over the speed limit, then you are able to defend yourself against the fine.

Defenses include extraordinary circumstances or extenuating circumstances, such as a medical emergency.

The third defense Mr Metwally user chose for his case is a previous good driving record.

To use that defense you must not have had any demerit points in the last two years.

He then showed the letter he had sent to the fines Victoria.

The letter stated: ‘I would like to request an official warning for this fine due to the following factors:

“I haven’t received a speeding ticket for a very long time. The speed was under 10 km. The road in question is an extremely wide, basic country road that is very dimly lit and difficult to see signage.’

Each state has different rules, in NSW if you are caught less than 20km/h over the limit and have had a faultless driving record for a decade you can get off on a citation.

However, you still need to reasonably explain why you were speeding, and if the ticket was issued in a school zone, you may not be successful.

There are no provisions in Queensland law to offer leniency based on a good driving record or because you have never had a ticket before.

However, extraordinary medical emergencies may be considered if evidence is provided.

In WA and NT you can ask for the agency that issued you the fine.