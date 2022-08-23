How to get free McDonald’s for a YEAR from DoorDash just by taking a ‘Golden Arches’ photo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

To celebrate a special partnership between McDonald’s and DoorDash, the food delivery service wants to give one lucky Australian free fast food for a year.

DoorDash announced that DashPass, the company’s membership program, is now giving you an unlimited $0 delivery charge to Macca’s, which is exclusive to the program, and to give back to their loyal customers, there’s an offer for free burgers, chips, and drinks for 365 days.

The winner will receive up to $30 worth of McDonald’s per week in one transaction, which equates to $1,560 for the entire year — enough money to splash out at an afternoon party or late-night Macca’s run.

DoorDash announced that DashPass, the company’s membership program, is now offering you an unlimited $0 delivery fee on Macca’s

Those wishing to enter the competition, which will be open until August 27 at 11:59pm (AEST), must post a photo of themselves experiencing ‘Macca’s Brain’, a phenomenon to describe when everything around you ‘in the iconic Golden Bows changes’.

Photos of your “M” mirage can include the frame of a door, scissors, or a portrait, but the more creative it is, the better your chances of winning.

Simply upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #maccasbrain and tag @DoorDash_Aus.

The winner will be notified in his DM on Tuesday 30 August.

HOW TO GET MACCA’S FREE FOR A YEAR: Just post a photo of you experiencing ‘Macca’s Brain’ – you know, that phenomenon that comes over you when you crave a Big Mac and suddenly everything around you turns into the iconic Golden Arches? All you have to do is post a picture of your ‘M’ mirage to enter the draw to win.

Photos of your ‘M’ mirage can include the frame of a door, scissors or a portrait, but the more creative it is, the better your chances of winning

Even these door frames seem to have the ‘Golden Arch’ effect

“We know our customers love Maccas and we are always looking for ways to best serve them. That’s why we’re so excited to offer DoorDash customers more ways to enjoy their Macca’s favorites with an unlimited $0 delivery fee through DashPass,” said Rebecca Burrows, general manager of DoorDash.

DashPass membership is available for $9.99 per month with a 30-day free trial, or $96 per year.

Members can enjoy an unlimited $0 delivery fee on eligible orders above the $20 minimum subtotal from their favorite local and national restaurants, in addition to a five percent credit for takeout orders.