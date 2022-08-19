How to get cheap groceries from online marketplace Bundlfresh in Sydney: Best supermarket deals

Australian bargain hunters are cutting back on their groceries after learning how to get their hands on fresh produce for less than a dollar – but you’d better be quick if you want to get in on the action.

Bundfresh is a new online marketplace where shoppers can buy products from several small businesses in one order and now offers generous discounts on groceries; current deals expire at midnight.

Sydneysiders can currently order a kilo of bananas for 99c and avocados for 99c each from the North Shore Green Grocer.

Bananas in major supermarkets such as Coles and Woolworths cost as much as $7.90 per kilo.

Although the price of avocados has fallen lately due to oversupply, shoppers are still paying as much as $3 for the fruit.

Also included in the offerings are half-price croissants at just $2.40 each from Maggio’s Bakery, as well as 100g of smoked ham from Quattro Formaggi deli for just $2.50.

Northern Beaches Green Grocer has reduced the price of zucchini from $6.99 to $3.99 and 50 cents off strawberries that are now $5.99 for an oversized container.

Some seasonal citrus fruits are also specially available from grocers, including tangerines for $5.99 per kilo from $6.99 and grapefruits for $3.99 per kilo from $4.49.

Nutrition Australia dietitian Leanne Elliston told the: ABC those products that are not in season will cost more money because they are transported from abroad.

“Look where the produce comes from, if it’s grown locally and in season then the price should match that,” she said.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables for the winter: your guide Fruit Apple Grapefruit kiwis Lemon limes Mandarine Oranges Papaya pears Pineapple pawpaw Pomegranate Quince Rhubarb Vegetables Artichoke Asian Greens Avocado Beetroot Broccoli Brussels sprouts cabbage Roots Cauliflower Celeriac Celery Fennel Garlic Ginger Kale leeks onions Parsnip Peas Potato Pumpkin silver beet Spinach Swede Sweet potato turnip chicory Source: FrugalAndThriving.com.au

Vumbuca Fruit Market has discounted broccoli at $2.99 ​​apiece and pears at $2.99 ​​a pound.

Delivery to all suburbs of the North Coast is free for Bundlfresh orders over $50 and next day delivery is available in stores made before 11pm.

Australians are finding many ways to save money amid inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living.

A Melbourne mom recently revealed that she uses the My 7-Eleven app, dubbed a “secret weapon,” to lock in the price of fuel for seven days — and she’s not alone.

“It pays to have the 7-Eleven fuel app as gas stations keep getting bigger – as you can see you can lock it up and use it on anyone,” she wrote in a budget Facebook group.

The woman also shared images of the speed of the petrol on the day compared to her lock-in price.

The day she visited the gas station, the price per gallon for Supreme+ 98 fuel was $2.15, but the mother’s rate was $1.72.

By using the app, she managed to save $13.94 and her total cost was reduced from $70.02 to $56.08.

In the comments, others praised the app for capturing rates as low as $1.50 per liter.

FIVE WAYS TO RENEW YOUR PETROL 1. Change your mode of transport 2. Use Eco Driving Techniques 3. Stop idling 4. Turn off the air conditioning 5. Maintain your tire pressure

‘Just filled up on 91 for $1.52,’ one person wrote, another added, ‘Around us something has dropped to $1.50 so I joined at $1.53 and they all started rise to $1.93.”

A third added: “I use this, but also check the Petrol Spy app because it shows all the surrounding gas stations, not just 7Eleven.”

PetrolSpy Australia displays cheap petrol prices in every city in the country, making it easier for customers to determine where the best deal is – the difference is drastic.

Users can search by zip code or type of gasoline needed before a map appears showing the best option and how recently it was updated.

PetrolSpy Australia displays cheap petrol prices in every city in the country, making it easier for customers to determine where the best deal is (Pictured: Map of Sydney)

Users can search by zip code or type of petrol required and prices will be adjusted based on entry requirements (Photo: Melbourne map)

The lowest petrol prices are marked in red and the more expensive locations in green.

The maps show several gas stations including Ampol, Caltex, Costco, Coles Express, Woolworths, BP, 7-Eleven, Shell, United, Metro Petroleum and independent servos.

At the moment the cheapest petrol for unleaded91 in Sydney is in Leichhardt at $1.79 per litre, while in Melbourne the cheapest is in Alphington at $1.95 per litre.

To make it even easier to use, the lowest petrol prices are marked in red and the more expensive locations in green (Photo: Map of Brisbane)

It comes as prices of groceries, rent and petrol are rising across the country due to inflation, climate conditions damaging the products and international factors (Photo: Map of Adelaide)

In Brisbane, the cheapest is in both Norman Park and Bowen Hills at $1,879 per litre.

Adelaide has cheaper prices all round compared to the eastern states with the lowest price listed as $1.65.

On Facebook, the website has more than 5,200 fans where the winners of the day vouchers are announced.

It’s because the prices of groceries, rent and gasoline are rising across the country due to inflation, climate conditions that damage the products and international factors.