How to get cheap grapes at the supermarket: Savvy shopper shares money saving grocery hack

One savvy shopper has shared his handy hack for buying the exact amount of grapes you want at the grocery store.

Adrian Widjonarko, from Sydney, said never to ‘feel pressure’ to buy a whole bag of grapes, but instead take as small bunches as you need in a viral video.

Going online by Places in Sydney, the foodie influencer revealed that you can get a small bunch of grapes individually from the large packs, which are priced by the kilo, rather than buying the whole thing.

Sydney foodie Adrian Widjonarko

Some supermarket red and green grapes are generally sold in bags that contain about 800 grams of fruit and are priced by weight.

‘Did you know this? You can buy the amount you need instead of the entire allotted bag,” the foodie influencer wrote in a viral video.

“I had to take care of it and asked the staff if I could do this and they told me 100 percent!”

In just a few hours, Adrian’s clip has racked up over 135,000 views and many in the comments were impressed by the money-saving tip.

‘WHAT. How many poor grapes have I wasted because I live alone,” wrote one viewer.

“I hate how big the grapes are in bags. I can never eat that much,” said a second.

‘What?!?!? I thought you absolutely had to take the whole bag with you! That’s good news, because I also like a mix of green and red’, says a third.

“What about the people who scan the bag afterwards to buy it?” asked one concerned customer to which another replied, “Unless it’s in a clear container, these bags are all weighed at the checkout.”

More shoppers have given their best advice on how to save money at the grocery store as the price of groceries rises.

A mother sparked an online conversation after seeking tips for saving money on groceries.

Mother of two Chelsea sparked the conversation in the Aldi Mums Facebook group, where she explained her family’s situation and their goal of saving money for their first home.

“We have two small children, two years and five months old. We are currently trying to save for a house deposit while renting and as most of you know that is very difficult,” she wrote.

“The only thing we can really cut is the grocery store. Meat is probably the most important. Can anyone give me their best tips? I assume rice and spaghetti dishes are the cheapest.’

How to save money on groceries Buy a whole roast chicken instead of pre-sliced ​​raw chicken Use the roast chicken carcass for soups and stock Add legumes and beans to minced meat dishes Choose vegetarian dishes every week Shop the best deals at different supermarkets Shop for discounts at 8pm or before the store closes

The Top Eight Foods to Buy in Bulk on Sale 1. Pasta 2. Canned tomatoes 3. Rice 4. Coffee pods 5. Tea Bags 6. Toilet paper 7. Puff pastry 8. Cheese

Among the 120 comments, many said they always shop at multiple supermarkets to score the best deals and go to Aldi or Costco first.

Others suggested cutting up a whole roast chicken to serve in meals, using the bones for soup, and buying in bulk.

One mother wrote: ‘We are a family of seven and buy two or three Aldi chickens, cut them down and it works out to about 70 cents each.

‘Then use your carcass with vegetable shreds to make chicken stock, so you don’t have to buy stock. You can freeze it or keep it in the fridge for a while.’

Others said they use red lentils and legumes to take ground beef dishes further, or opt for vegetarian meals a few nights a week.

Another woman who claims her family was in a similar situation previously wrote, “My biggest tip is to make sure a family dinner is never more than $10 in total. The $6.99 for 2kg of drumsticks is the best chicken and can be extremely versatile.

“You could easily make meals from one bag for three to four nights. You can cook them to pull from the meat and add to any meal, such as stir-fries, or they can be used in a casserole or cooked in the oven or on the BBQ!

“The bulk sausages for $10.99 can also be used as is or you can use the meat in ground beef recipes.”

Simple vegetable swaps to save money ❌Instead of broccoli for $12 per kilo ✅Buy cauliflower for $4-$5 each ❌Instead of fresh tomatoes for $10-$14 per kilo ✅Buy canned tomatoes for $1-$2 per can ❌Instead of lettuce for $6-$12 each ✅Buy kale for $4-$5 per bunch or $1-$2 frozen ❌Instead of zucchini for $10-$12 per kilo ✅Buy carrots for $1-$2 per kilo ❌Instead of red bell pepper for $10-$12 per kilo ✅Buy canned beetroot for $3 per kilo Source: Susie Burrell

It was also recommended to buy discounted items in bulk and make use of freezer space, although these are well-known money-saving tricks.

Others said they bought a miniature second freezer specifically to store meat and leftovers.

With meat, another woman said it’s often cheaper to go to a wholesale butcher shop, buy in bulk, cut the meat into portions and freeze it.

“Cook larger meals and freeze half – currywurst, chicken soup, savory mincemeat, try using minced chicken or pork, it just depends on your taste,” suggested another person.