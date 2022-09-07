How to get Apple Music for free

Apple Music is Apple’s music streaming service that provides access to over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists curated by experts. You can use it on Apple products, as well as PCs, Android, Sonos, Amazon Edge, PlayStation and other devices.

There are several subscription tiers, including a cheaper Apple Music Voice Plan that costs half the price of the standard Apple Music subscription. There is also a cheaper price for students.

However, you don’t have to pay that much. Apple offers several trials, including a one-month free trial, but there are ways to get up to six months free with certain purchases. Apple has even made trials or discounts available to expired subscribers in the past.

Find out in this article which trials are available and how to get Apple Music now for free.

how to get two months of free Apple Music at Shazameven if you have had a trial in the past.

And if you are a student, here’s how to get Apple Music at half price.

Is there a free Apple Music?

You can get Apple Music for free for a limited time – the company offers several trials for the service.

If you were hoping Apple offered a free Apple Music tier — similar to Spotify, which offers a free ad-supported tier — you’ll be disappointed.

However, in December 2021, Apple introduced a cheaper Apple Music option, which offers access to all the music in the original Apple Music for half the price ($4.99 / £4.99 per month). We will discuss how Apple Music and Apple Music Voice compare in a separate article.

Get a free trial of Apple Music

If you’ve never tried Apple Music, you’ll get a month absolutely free, no hassle and no questions asked. However, before February 2022, the trial period was three months, so this trial period is not as good as it used to be.

For the free trial of Apple Music, visit Apple’s website at:

click hereand choose “Try It Free” in the top right corner, or click “Try It Free” on the appropriate plan (about halfway down the page).

Four subscriptions are available: Voice, Student, Individual and Family. Each can be purchased as a monthly subscription or yearly (that’s £99/$99 per year, or £8.25/$8.25 per month.) Change to a different plan here.

If you absolutely don’t want to pay for Apple Music once your trial is over, make sure you cancel your subscription before it automatically renews. It’s easy to do this. On an iPhone, go to Settings and click the section at the top with your Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions, find the one you want to cancel and tap it. Then tap Unsubscribe. We discuss these steps in more detail in How to unsubscribe from Apple Music.

From time to time, Apple or its partners will offer more than a month for free. Apple also offers six months of free Apple Music when you buy HomePod, AirPods, or Beats headphones. Read on to find out how to get Apple Music for free even longer. We also have information on how to get a free trial if you have previously subscribed.

Get Apple Music Free for 6 Months

Apple is offering six months free to new Apple Music users who have AirPods, HomePod mini, or Beats headphones. You must be a new subscriber.

The following devices are eligible according to: Apple’s Terms and Conditions:

AirPods Pro

AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation)

AirPods Max

HomePod

HomePod mini

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds

power beats

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo Pro

No purchase is necessary, so if you already own one of these eligible devices, you’re eligible – as long as you haven’t previously subscribed to Apple Music and haven’t used the product with your Apple ID for more than 90 days.

Essentially, you’re eligible for the six-month free trial if you sign up within 90 days of first pairing your qualifying audio device with an iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS or iPadOS.

So if you’ve been using your HomePod with your Apple ID for more than 90 days, you won’t be able to take advantage of it – unless you’ve transferred your HomePod to a different Apple ID…

It’s not just Apple that offers a six-month free trial of Apple Music. In the US, you can get six months free through Best Buy, and Target offers members a four-month free trial. In the UK, EE and O2 are offering six months of Apple Music to new and old customers.

US customers:

Click here to take advantage of the 6 months free Best Buy deal.

Click here to take advantage of the 4 months free Apple Music Target deal.

UK customers:

Get EE’s 6 months free Apple Music deal here.

Get 6 months of free Apple Music from O2 trade here.

Get Apple Music for free at Shazam

There is another way to get a longer trial of Apple Music and you don’t have to buy anything for it. This offer runs from time to time and in the past Shazam has offered Apple Music for free for five and even six months.

Currently it is free for two months. See: Get two months of free Apple Music at Shazam.

All you need to do is download Shazam to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You don’t even need the app to identify the song that’s playing – you can find the limited time offer under your recent Shazams.

Click Try Now. You are invited to get 2 months of free Apple Music. Click Try it for free and you will be taken to the Apple Music app. You will then be invited to double click to redeem. You’ll see the date the free trial ends and you’ll be charged (so you can make a note to cancel right before that or switch to the Voice tier so you don’t have to spend £9.99/$9.99 to pay. Finally, you can start listening to Apple Music.

Enjoy your two months free!

Can you get the Shazam trial if you’ve had a trial before?

Yes! The good news is that we were able to take advantage of the Shazam trial, despite having previously had trials and being an expired subscriber. In our case, Shazam’s five-month trial was automatically reduced to a two-month trial.

Shazam has been owned by Apple for some time, which explains why it is an Apple Music subscription on offer.

Shazam previously offered six months of free Apple Music and five months of free Apple Music.

In the past, we’ve been able to get five months free through Shazam, but that deal isn’t up and running at the moment.

When it was still possible to get 5 months of free Apple Music

Get a new Apple Music trial if you’ve already had one?

As with the Shazam example above, you may be eligible for an additional two months, even if you’ve previously had a longer trial. What if you’ve used up all your probation?

From time to time, Apple offers expired subscribers the option to get three months of Apple Music for the price of one – so £9.99 / $9.99 for three months.

Apple sometimes offers expired subscribers three months for the price of one. Foundry

In general, though, once you’ve used your three (or more) month trial, you won’t be able to get more months for free using the same method, even if you wait a year or so. But there is a trick to get an extra three months: use Family Sharing via another user and switch to the Apple Music Family Sharing plan.

To use Family Sharing, you can ask another family member to sign up for the free trial of the Apple Music Family Sharing plan and then share it with you. Then you benefit from three extra months for free. It can even be shared by up to six people, so you can share the free trial with other family members as well.

We have a separate article with more information about Family Sharing and how to set it up.

Wondering if it’s worth trying out Apple Music? Read our Apple Music vs Spotify comparison.

