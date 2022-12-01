How to Get an Illinois Food Handler Card: A Comprehensive Guide

The Illinois food handler card is a small and convenient document that allows you to work in the food industry. In fact, it is compulsory if you want to work with food in Illinois. While anyone can get a food handler card online or at their local health department, it does require you to have certain information about the food service worker first. Read on for details about how to get your own IFEND card if you are an employee in the state of Illinois.

Who is required to get a food handler card in Illinois?

The state of Illinois requires anyone who wants to work with food to be in possession of the IFEND food handler card. In fact, it is a violation of health codes if you are employed in a food establishment and do not have your card. Basically, if you want to work in the food industry, you must get your food handler card.

How to apply for an IFEND Food Handler Card?

First, make sure to find the nearest health department that offers this service. Then, visit the food service website, complete an application, and pay the fee to get your card. You can also apply for an IFEND food handler card online. The IFEND food handler card application process is designed to be easily completed by anyone. The whole process takes about an hour, and you can apply for your food handler card in Illinois from home. Upon completion of your application, you will be required to submit to a background check, as well as pay a fee of $8. After your application has been reviewed by the Illinois Food Service Division (IFSD), you will receive your food service card in the mail.

How much does it cost to get your own IFEND card?

The cost of your IFEND food handler card is $8. The IFEND food handler card fee can be paid by check or credit card.

How long does it take to get an Illinois Food Handler Card?

The IFEND food handler card application process does not take a long time. If you submit the application for your food handler card in Illinois, you should receive the card in the mail within 10 days.

What happens after you receive your card from the Illinois FS program?

After you receive your food handler card in the mail, you can start working in the food industry. You should keep your food handler card in a safe place, as it is a valuable document. If you lose your IFEND food handler card, you can apply for a new one by visiting the health department again. You will be required to pay the fee again, and you will have to go through the application process again.

Where to find the nearest testing center in Illinois?

You can find the nearest IFEND testing center in Illinois by visiting their website. The IFEND food handler card application process is designed to make it very convenient for you to get your food handler card in Illinois.

FAQ

There are a few questions that people usually have about the food handler card. We have answered some of them for you below.

What is a food handler card?

A food handler card is a small card that you keep with your identification, which allows you to work in the food industry.

How long does the food handler card last?

Your food handler card expires after two years. You will be required to complete a new application for a new card after that period.

Do I need to renew my food handler card?

You do not need to renew your food handler card. Instead, you will have to complete a new application for a new card after two years.

What information do I need to complete my food handler card application?

You will be required to provide some basic details while completing your food handler card application. These include your name, address, gender, and phone number. You will also be asked to provide basic information about your work experience.

Is there a food handler card test that I need to pass?

Yes, there is a test that you will have to pass to complete your food handler card application. You can take the test online, or you can visit a nearby health department for in-person test.

What kind of questions are there in the food handler card test?

The test for your food handler card consists of questions about food safety and the food code. You should know the difference between perishable and non-perishable food, as well as the general handling of food.

What happens if I fail the test for the food handler card?

If you fail the test for your food handler card, you can retake it after one week. You will be given a new chance to pass the test and get your food handler card.

Why do I need a food handler card?

The food handler card allows you to work with food. It is a requirement for anyone who wants to work in the food industry.

What happens if I don’t have a food handler card?

If you don’t have a food handler card, you can’t work in the food industry. It is a violation of health codes to work in a food establishment without a food handler card.