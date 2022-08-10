How to get a good sleep on holiday from the FIRST night

Sleeping well is often easier said than done – especially when you’re in a new environment.

As such, the first night of a vacation usually doesn’t include the eight hours of restful sleep we all crave.

For some, a whole trip can be ruined by a lack of sleep – no matter how relaxing the planned break is.

Fortunately, sleep experts have revealed the steps British holidaymakers can take to ensure they get a good night’s sleep – even on the first day of arriving elsewhere.

From enjoying a glass of water with every wine you have to turning the air conditioning on 16 or 18 degrees and eating cherries, strawberries or bananas, here FEMAIL reveals the best tips for a good night’s sleep on holiday…

Sleeping well is often easier said than done – especially when you’re in a new environment (stock photo)

EAT YOUR BIGGEST MEAL AT LUNCH – AND CONTAIN CHERRIES, BANANAS AND STRAWBERRIES

Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, TEMPUR sleep specialist and sleep consultant, said: ‘One of the highlights of travel is trying new dishes and letting go a little.

“Eating too much has adverse effects on sleep, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself if you’re hoping to get a good night’s sleep.

“If eating out is all on your vacation bucket list, try enjoying a big meal with lots of exciting food at lunch instead of dinner.

“Complex foods, if eaten right before bed, will keep your body busy digesting them and will keep you in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep mode for longer – where you experience more vivid dreams – increasing the risk of bad dreams. increases and sleep is interrupted.

Snacking on foods rich in natural sleep-promoting chemicals such as melatonin and magnesium, which promote sleep and muscle relaxation, are a good way to boost the circadian rhythm (which regulates the sleep-wake cycle) during the holidays.

“Try a bowl of cherries by the pool or a refreshing banana and strawberry smoothie for a holiday snack with hidden benefits.”

ENJOY A GLASS OF WATER WITH EVERY BOOZY DRINK YOU HAVE

“Enjoying a fruity cocktail or glass of wine is a holiday treat that many of us look forward to,” says Thomas. “Although alcohol can make you sleepy or help you drift off faster, it has both stimulant and sedative effects.

Alcohol consumption has been consistently associated with poor quality and quantity of sleep, disrupting natural sleep cycles.

“Again, enjoying yourself earlier in the day and relaxing in the hours before bed is a good way to indulge without compromising a healthy sleep schedule.

“Enjoy a drink on the beach, then switch to mocktails at dinner for all the flavor and no headaches.

Another tip is to drink a glass of water with every alcoholic drink. This means that you do not become dehydrated while drinking.

Hydrating on vacation is a must for overall health, as travel and new climates can easily dehydrate the body, resulting in sluggishness and fatigue; not what you want during your well-deserved time away.’

Thankfully, sleep experts have revealed the steps UK holidaymakers can take to ensure they get a good night’s sleep – even on the first day arriving elsewhere (stock photo)

STAY WITHIN AN HOUR OF YOUR NORMAL WAKE AND SLEEP TIME – BUT HAVE AN AFTERNOON

The expert explained: ‘Sleep is definitely one of the greatest benefits of a vacation. No early morning alarm to wake you up from your dreams means you can sleep as long as your heart desires.

‘Once you’re gone and traveling west, you can sleep in and still be one of the first to get to the top because of the time difference – perfect for getting to the attractions before the crowds drop.

“Try to stay within an hour or two of your normal wake and sleep times. This way, your body won’t be taken too much out of its routine when you go home.

Even on vacation, it’s a good idea to wake up and go to bed regularly to feel rested and energized for the day ahead.

Enjoying an afternoon siesta is another holiday perk and actually works with our body’s natural energy dip in the early afternoon.

‘Make the most of the free time to enjoy an afternoon nap and rest your body; just make sure you don’t nap too late in the day and disrupt your nighttime sleep pattern.’

REcreate THE SOUNDS YOU JUST HEAR WHEN YOU SLEEP Hayley Thistleton, sleep expert at Sleepseeker explained that the “first night effect” refers to when the brain exhibits a sense of heightened wakefulness when you initially try to fall asleep in a new environment. To help you get a good night’s sleep, even the first night, she said, “Minimize or maximize noise, depending on how quiet (or noisy) you like when you sleep. ‘If you’re used to sleeping in complete silence, you’ll want to request a room on a higher floor, away from elevators and meeting rooms. I would also strongly advise to bring earplugs and use these. “However, if you’ve always lived on a busy street and find it impossible to sleep in silence, try playing some white or pink noise or download a sleep aid app and follow the voice guide’s instructions.”

SET THE AIR CONDITIONING TO 16-18 DEGREES

Sleep expert Steve Adams of Mattress Online said, “If you have the option to pay for air conditioning in your room, do it.

“16-18 degrees is the optimal room temperature for sleeping, so being able to control the temperature is a blessing, especially if you’re visiting warmer destinations.”

Expert Thomas added: ‘Sleep in breathable cotton bedding and pajamas that allow air to circulate and also draw moisture away from your body.

“If you’ve been out in the sun a little too long and now have a sunburn, make sure you cool the room before going to bed.

‘The optimal bedroom temperature for sleeping is around 16-18°C and the cool sheets feel good on your heated skin, so you can fall asleep wonderfully.’

REPLICATE YOUR HOME SLEEPING ENVIRONMENT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

‘Our brains are programmed to sleep more lightly in a new environment, so we are more ‘observant’, explains Thomas. ‘This biological response is not so necessary on vacation, but it does result in broken sleep for the first few nights in a new location.

“To avoid this problem, a good trick is to mimic your home sleeping environment as much as possible. If you normally sleep with the door to your right, sleep on that side of the bed as well when you’re gone.

“Bring a scent that reminds you of home, be it a perfume or a fresh t-shirt that smells like your sheets, that will also be a sign of familiarity with your brain and letting it relax in the new space.

And if you have a favorite pillow, pack a travel version of it to make sure the comfort is the same as at home.

Finally, follow your usual bedtime routine as much as possible, similar to preparing for bed on an airplane.

“By making the movements, your brain knows that sleep is coming and sleep signals are sent to your body, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.”

STAY ACTIVE DURING THE DAY

Steve said, “It goes without saying that the more active you are on vacation, the more tired you will be before bed.

Also on beach vacations, try to build in periods of activity into your day. For example, why not spend a day at the beach instead of lazing by the pool?

‘You don’t have to be super energetic (after all, you’re on vacation!). Even just 30 minutes of light exercise – such as swimming or walking – can make all the difference.”

Hayley added: “On the day before your first night, try to immerse yourself in as much activity as possible.

Spend the day walking around and if you can, go for a swim to really tire your muscles.

‘If you land at your destination later in the day, when it’s too late to go out, make use of your hotel’s fitness facilities, followed by a nice relaxing shower. You will find yourself falling asleep without even trying.’