HOW TO GET A DISPOSABLE PHONE NUMBER TO BYPASS OTP

The need to use a disposable phone number arises when it is necessary to register on websites of online shops, forums or other online resources. Today, registration is carried out on almost all Internet resources by confirming the account via a phone number and receiving an SMS message. But these actions are followed by an attack from spammers or scammers. Disposable phone number in this case is the best solution.

What is a disposable phone number?

A disposable phone number, or a fake number, is used once to register an account on any social network, online shop or other online resources. They are especially often needed to create fake accounts. In essence, disposable fake numbers are leased for a specific period of time, for example to receive a text message and register a fake account on WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Gmail or any other services. It has a limited validity period – it can be 20, 30 and 60 minutes or several months. Conveniently, there is no need to buy a new SIM card. Moreover, you don’t even need a phone – the work is done in the cloud service.

The one-time number service works without direct dependence on mobile network coverage. It means the only condition to receive SMS is stable internet connection. All the necessary data processing is done on the servers which provide the numbers for rent.

How can I use disposable numbers?

Register in social networks and messengers, create a “left” account for mailing or other purposes. We do not recommend registering your main account with a disposable number – later you won’t be able to restore access to your profile.

Registration on forums and online services. This is similar to social networks – you may create an account, but if you get banned you may not be able to reactivate it.

Message boards. You can register with a disposable phone number so that you don’t have to show your main phone number on the message boards. But in contacts it is better to specify e-mail or second phone number.

Participation in promotions and raffles. Often large companies hold various raffles with valuable prizes and to take part they require you to identify yourself with your phone number. With a Single Number you can create as many profiles as you want and increase your chances of winning.

We have not listed all the possibilities of using such numbers in this list. You may find your own uses because a phone number on the Internet is a very important thing and everyone should have one.

How to get a disposable phone number using SMS-man

The SMS-man service provides the possibility to purchase virtual numbers to receive SMS in 256 countries worldwide. This is very convenient for when you need to activate accounts from different regions.

The instructions below will help you get a virtual number in just a few minutes: