How to format a USB thumb drive for both Mac and Windows

For those of us who rarely physically transfer files between devices, the file format capability can be a distant memory. It used to get a lot of attention. But it still pops up when you try to put files on a USB stick to give to someone else. If both of you are Mac users, swell; with Mac and Windows in the mix, you might be tempted to choose FAT32 when formatting that USB stick.

But FAT32 is clearly outdated. Designed for an earlier time, it cannot handle files larger than 4 GB. Instead, choose ExFAT, the replacement (and still quite old), which is best used on drives with a capacity of 32 GB or more.

First, make sure you have a copy of all data on a drive that you want to format as ExFAT, as formatting will erase the contents of the drive, follow these steps:

Connect the drive to your Mac. Start Disk Utility (from Applications > Utilities > Disk Utility). Select the drive from the left sidebar. Click To clear. From the Format menu, select ExFAT. From the menu, select Schedule Master boot record. Click To clear and follow the prompts to confirm.

