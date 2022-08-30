How to force narcissists and manipulators OUT of your life for good

Psychologists have revealed a surefire way to rid yourself of the toxic narcissists in your life with a method designed to make them lose interest in you and leave you alone for good.

Relationships with narcissists often feel like a fairy tale at first, with their victims quickly becoming attached to their charming facade.

Toxic people or narcissists can often seem glamorous and charismatic at first, which makes it easy for their partners to feel an instant spark or connection with them.

But when the mask eventually goes off, they reveal their true nature and begin to exhibit the personality traits of an abuser or bully, often following up on these traits with manipulative tactics such as gaslighting and love bombing.

Many victims have argued that escaping a narcissist can be even more difficult than quitting a highly addictive drug. That’s why relationship experts and mental health experts have come together to recommend one strategy that will help you live alongside them without sacrificing your mental health. ‘grey stone method.’

Psychologists have revealed a surefire way to rid yourself of the toxic narcissists in your life with a method designed to make them lose interest in you (stock image)

There are some toxic people in our lives that we have to live with, maybe it’s a co-worker, co-parent, or in-laws, which makes it hard for some to easily escape narcissists’ tactics.

This method forces you to become uninteresting and unresponsive in the eyes of the narcissist, or become a ‘grey rock’.

Also known as greywalling or gray rocking, this method involves becoming as indifferent or uninteresting as possible, keeping your answers short and limited in the hopes that the person communicating with you will lose interest.

Deborah Ashwaya certified mental health counselor in North Carolina said: USA today: ‘It’s when someone tries to make themselves as boring and non-reactive as possible in order to reduce the amount of provocative or emotional reactions.

“Because if someone doesn’t give the manipulator the answers they want, they can’t press their buttons anymore.”

Gray rocking is a communication technique that aims to make a narcissist lose interest in you.

With this method, you don’t feed their need for drama or attention, show emotion, reveal nothing of interest, or reveal personal information.

dr. Ashway (left) said the gray stone method works because narcissists can’t “press your buttons,” while Dr. Richmond (right) urges her patients to ‘visualize yourself as a gray stone’

You should also not ask questions or make a substantial effort to participate in the conversation, it is recommended that you limit your answers to a few short words or nods of the head.

Saying “maybe” or “I don’t know” are also good responses to make yourself look unattractive and boring.

This technique takes away the narcissist’s pleasure or gain from being seen or talking to you, depriving them of the drama.

This will cause the narcissist to look elsewhere to meet his needs.

The idea of ​​this form of communication is to try to blend into the background, like a gray rock.

Holly Richmonda licensed marriage and family therapist in California, said, “The first step is to imagine yourself as a gray rock.

“You are this immovable, impenetrable force that is uninterested.

“If they ask you a question, say yes or no and don’t give details about your life or admit that you practice this gray rock method.”

Richmond added: “Any kind of attention, even negative ones, is good for a narcissist and they won’t take that attention at all.

“The gray stone method works because it’s the most minimal amount you can offer and they’ll get bored or lose interest in manipulating you.”

The tell-tale signs that you are dating a narcissist and should use the gray stone method Narcissists often begin their manipulation tactics by being extremely charming, this is to gain your trust and win you over.

Then the mask will come off and they will be in constant conversation and often talk about themselves.

They will often feed on your compliments and make themselves look super confident while putting you down.

They lack the ability to empathize or relate to how you feel.

They don’t have many long-term friends.

They constantly bully you and put you down.

They gaslight you or make you doubt yourself.

They always think they are right and never apologize for anything.

When you finally decide to walk away, they lash out and make it their goal to hurt you.

If you can spot these signs in your partner, experts recommend using the gray stone method, which means doing your best not to fully engage with them and appear as boring as possible.

The gray rock strategy is most effective in work or dating relationships, so those co-parenting after divorce should opt for a variation of this technique called yellow rocking, which injects a little more communication.

dr. Durvasula recommends co-parenting with a narcissist

According to Ramani Durvasula, author of the book Should I Stay or Should I Go? and a clinical psychologist in California: ‘You can’t be a complete robot to your child, so rocking yellow creates a little more emotion in communication beyond the flatness of rocking gray.

“For example, instead of just saying yes, no, say, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know that. Thank you very much,” Durvasula told USA Today.

And while psychologists note that the gray stone method can be extremely effective in warding off toxic people in the long run, they also admitted it can be dangerous.

Ashway warned: “This method can make them worse because they don’t get the reaction they’re used to.

“They may feel their power is waning or their control over you is waning, and as a result, they may double down on the manipulation tactics they used to provoke a response in you.”

Furthermore, Durvasula explained that the most important thing is that you protect yourself in the first place and use the acronym DEEP: don’t defend. Don’t join. Don’t explain. Do not personalize.