How to Floss with Braces: Methods Explained

Flossing with braces is sometimes easier said than done. It can take a lot of time and concentration to get everything in between your teeth. So everyone might be wondering about how to floss with braces, right?

Here are some tried and true methods for flossing with braces.

Why Is It So Necessary to Floss While Wearing Braces?

When wearing braces, brushing and flossing your teeth is crucial for your smile and overall health. When brackets and wires are present, flossing the act of cleaning between teeth with wax-coated thread scrubs the difficult-to-reach areas that brushes frequently overlook. Once per day, floss between teeth. You should also use a tiny interproximal brush to remove beneath and around brackets.

Methods To Floss with Braces

Flossing with braces can be a challenge, but it’s possible. The key is to choose the right floss and technique for your unique situation. There are many ways to floss with braces, but it’s important to find one that works for you. Here are some of the most popular methods:

Traditional Flossing

Although this tried-and-true flossing method is excellent for removing food and plaque from in between teeth, wearing braces can make it a little challenging. It requires a while to wrap the floss around the wire and brackets.

Using this technique will require you to set aside 10 to 15 minutes for flossing your teeth. Waxed floss is the only tool you’ll need. Unwaxed floss has a risk of ripping and getting stuck in the metal brackets.

Oral irrigator or a Waterpik

A Waterpik is a special tool that cleans in between teeth and along the gum line by applying a constant spray of water. The average price of a water flosser is $50, while certain versions are more costly. You just need three to five minutes to floss with this tool because of how effectively the stream of water cleans your mouth.

Floss Threader

With a cheap but essential tool, you may speed up the conventional flossing technique. The name of this tiny, plastic gadget is a floss threader. You may effortlessly pull floss beneath the braces wire with the use of a floss threader.

Your dental hygiene regimen will take much less time if you use a floss threader. Floss threaders are available in the oral care department of supermarkets and pharmacies. Additionally, your orthodontist may have trial threaders that you can use before purchasing a whole bag.

Oral Tape

Traditional flossing may cause discomfort for certain persons. This is particularly valid for those who did not regularly floss before obtaining braces. When you initially begin flossing your gums, they could bleed and feel inflamed. When the gums are healthier, flossing might not sting as much.

Tips & methods for flossing with braces in general

These basic practices might assist you in maintaining your beautiful whites in addition to routine flossing.

Plan routine cleanings

Final Words

A self-assured smile may be aided with braces. Additionally, they may lower your likelihood of developing future oral health issues. However, it’s important to take care of your teeth while wearing braces for a variety of reasons. In order to prevent stains and cavities, it is important to brush and floss with braces on your teeth.