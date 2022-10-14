Apple has routinely confused its users with the site captive.apple.com , which appears in a clear Wi-Fi connection window that acts as a front overlay in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that you need to respond to. As I described back in 2018, Apple uses this website to test whether the Wi-Fi network you’re connected to has a direct Internet feed, or whether there’s a login or other portal between you and the Internet.

However, recently a reader had this name appear while connected to their home ISP. The Wi-Fi login window was displayed captive.apple.com on the first line of the title area, the name of their ISP in the second line, and a form labeled “USER LOGIN” in the body of the page.

I advised them to contact the ISP, who ultimately had to reboot the built-in Wi-Fi broadband modem that formed their home network. Login then disappeared. So if you encounter the same problem, call your ISP and ask them to remotely start your broadband modem.

An ISP accidentally captured its user; a remote reboot fixed the problem.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Etsuko.

