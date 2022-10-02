How to find these great iOS 16 and watchOS 9 features you might have missed

There are dozens—if not hundreds—of new features scattered throughout the major software updates that Apple releases each fall. But for every one that gets top billing (iOS 16’s new customizable lock screens, for example) there’s a whole range that gets little, if any, attention. It’s hardly fair, but hey, that’s life: We can’t all be the stars of the show.

Fortunately, the massive number of people looking at these updates helps ensure that no new feature remains unknown for long. After spending a lot of time with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 over the past several months, I’ve developed my own feelings about which features are the best that you might not immediately try—the ones that often get tossed away in an app you haven’t opened in a while, or buried under multiple levels of menus. And because I want you to enjoy them too, I’m going to share three of my favorites.

Weather or not

Dark Sky has been my weather app of choice since it was released, and while I’ve experimented with many others, I’ve always gravitated back to it. Unfortunately, I’m not the only one who was a big fan – Apple thought it was so good that they bought it back in 2020. Recently, an in-app notification confirms that it will cease to work from January 1, 2023 .

But the good news is that many of the good things about Dark Sky have found their way into Apple’s own Weather app. If you haven’t tried it in a while, I encourage you to check it out: there’s a lot more in there than you might think at first glance.

iOS 16 Weather has interactive maps with more information about the weather. Foundry

For example, all the maps in the Weather app are now interactive; tap on one of them – temperature, humidity, wind speed and so on – to get an overview of the whole day as well as future days. There’s also a summary field for each metric that provides a handy, easy-to-read text summary of the overall conditions: for example, “Today’s temperature range is from 53° to 70°.”

For another, Weather now not only includes Dark Sky’s precipitation maps and forecasts, but also offers temperature and air quality maps (tap the layer button in the map view). You can even look at a list view of all your saved locations and quickly see the conditions in them all at once.

Yes, the Weather app can still be improved. There’s too much scrolling in some cases and burying some of the metrics under extra pressure at times means you’re slower to interact with it, but I’m really impressed with the Dark Sky features it incorporates, right down to precipitation alerts (which, admittedly, is a bit buried: tap the list icon, then the three dots at the top right, then select Notifications).

When Dark Sky finally gives up the ghost – and I’ll pour one out for it – it’s the Weather app that gets the first crack at replacing it on my home screen.

All en-Kompas-ing

The Apple Watch Ultra may have stolen the show during the company’s latest event, but one of the most useful features demonstrated in the introduction is actually available to owners of the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 and later: compass Waypoints and the corresponding Backtrack function.

It’s built into the redesigned Compass app, which is also available to owners of Series 5 Apple Watches, though they don’t get the Waypoint feature. The revamped Compass app is pretty handy in its own right, showing you the current direction it’s facing and any bearing, as well as offering different views that you can switch between by turning the Digital Crown. These other views also offer your current elevation, slope, and latitude and longitude – all convenient to have right on your wrist. You can also set compass bearings under the menu button at the top left, so you can stay on course during a hike.

Compass waypoints are available on Apple Watch SE and Series 6 and later Apple

But the real gems are the Waypoint and Backtrack features. The first lets you quickly drop a GPS marker on your current position that you can assign a color and an icon. They then appear in a small mini-map inside the compass; roll out on the Digital Crown and they’ll even appear on the compass ring to help you navigate to the location. (I also appreciate that it can automatically drop a waypoint to where you parked your car – useful even if you’re not out in the desert.)

The backtrack function takes it up a notch; it can automatically drop waypoints that you can use to retrace your steps later. And if you’re in an offline environment, it even activates automatically. I went for a walk in the woods last week and discovered that Backtrack was already active and showing me the path I had taken. (Fortunately, I remembered where I parked my car.)

Why Wi-Fi?

Okay, that last one is a small thing, but it can make a big difference. Last year, during a family vacation, my wife needed to get her work PC on the Wi-Fi network. Using Apple devices, it would be easy enough: the Share Password prompt just pops up and you’re done. But we quickly realized that there was no way to get this information from our iOS devices, so she could simply enter the password on her PC.

iOS 16 solves that problem, at long last. Not only that, you can see the password of the network you are currently connected to in Settings > Wireless Internet by tapping the info button next to the network name, but there’s now an Edit button in the top-right corner of the Wi-Fi screen, which lets you see all the networks you’ve previously connected to. From there, you can see all the passwords for these networks, as well as delete them, preventing automatic reconnection later.

It’s a feature that should have been there in the first place, frankly, but that doesn’t make it any less of a welcome addition now that it helps alleviate a pain point with the iOS experience. But it’s one of those new features that might get lost in the shuffle among the flashy new headliners, just another reminder that there’s a lot more to Apple’s latest updates beneath the surface.