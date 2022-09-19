How to find the stunning swimming holes of Royal National Park’s Kangaroo Creek an hour from Sydney
The crystal clear sparkling pools you’ve NEVER heard of are tucked away in a lush forest less than an hour from a major Australian city
- A stunning creek just outside Sydney attracts travelers in droves
- Kangaroo Creek is located in the Royal National Park less than an hour south of the CBD
- The river hides a number of enchanting bathing spots in the untouched forest
- At a swimming hole, a cascading waterfall flows into a clear emerald pool
Adventure seekers call an incredible natural pool one of the country’s best hidden swimming spots.
A rippling waterfall flows into an emerald pool along Kangaroo Creek in the Royal National Park just south of Sydney and a 50-minute drive from the CBD.
Visitors can find a number of other great swimming holes along the creek on the area’s hiking trails that wind through the lush virgin forest.
The clear green water is framed by rugged rock faces where the water cascades into the pool, especially after a bout of rain, adding to the charm of the secluded hidden gem.
Magnificent images of Kangaroo Creek’s pristine waters and surrounding bushland have flooded social media as the weather warms.
Along the scenic trails, travelers will pass a series of small waterfalls under towering eucalyptus trees and may even encounter some of the local fauna, including goannas, cockatoos and kangaroos.
travel bloggers, The wildlife diariesdetailed how to find the path leading to Kangaroo Creek, saying it started at the Currawong flat picnic area and headed towards the Robertson Roundabout signpost.
Up a set of steep stone steps there is a fork in the road where walkers should turn right onto the Engadine Track and then follow the signs to Kangaroo Creek.
They said to cross the stream and follow it for about 700 meters over boulders and through stunning bushland to find a calm pool and a waterfall.
There are also a number of spectacular walks, trails, waterfalls and swimming holes along Kangaroo Creek to explore.
The bloggers found another place to take a dip 100 meters upstream from the waterfall as well as a mini swimming hole with a completely straight cliff edge that looks like a natural infinity pool.
How to find Kangaroo Creek’s amazing swimming holes
- The walk begins at the far end of the Currawong Flat picnic area. Almost immediately you will see a set of stairs leading up into the bush.
- After 95m the path flattens out, but it is quite short, and then you start climbing again.
- At the 150m mark you will come to a junction and take the path to the right which is marked Kangaroo Creek.
- After walking just under 500m you will come to another junction and continue following the signs for Kangaroo Creek.
- Around 80m from the junction the track stops climbing and flattens out for the next 300m.
- About 870m into the walk you start to descend towards the stream, it is very gentle at first and then just under 300m later you come to a set of metal steps that take you to the bottom of the stream.
- About 50m to your right there is a small pool which is beautiful but does not match what you find on the left
- After checking out this first pool, go back to the stairs and follow the path to the left instead. It is a bit overgrown, but easy to follow.
- You reach the end of the obvious path after 180 m, after which you will stand on some large stones. There is a unique looking tree that marks the spot to look for.
- Don’t take the path to the left which is a bush bash. Instead, climb down the rocks and cross the stream here, there’s a little splatter paint to make sure you’re on the right path.
- From here, keep an eye out for little pink flags so you know you’re going in the right direction.
- Once you are on the other side of the stream, you are now only 270 m from the largest swimming hole.
- The rest of the path to the swimming hole is flat and easier than the little bit you did from the bottom of the stairs.
- Although there is dirt in places, it is still easy to follow and you will very quickly arrive at the main swimming hole, which you can recognize by the rather risky rope swing.
Source: Walk My World