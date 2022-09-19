How to find the stunning swimming holes of Royal National Park’s Kangaroo Creek an hour from Sydney

<!–

Adventure seekers call an incredible natural pool one of the country’s best hidden swimming spots.

A rippling waterfall flows into an emerald pool along Kangaroo Creek in the Royal National Park just south of Sydney and a 50-minute drive from the CBD.

Visitors can find a number of other great swimming holes along the creek on the area’s hiking trails that wind through the lush virgin forest.

The clear green water is framed by rugged rock faces where the water cascades into the pool, especially after a bout of rain, adding to the charm of the secluded hidden gem.

Magnificent images of Kangaroo Creek’s pristine waters and surrounding bushland have flooded social media as the weather warms.

Along the scenic trails, travelers will pass a series of small waterfalls under towering eucalyptus trees and may even encounter some of the local fauna, including goannas, cockatoos and kangaroos.

travel bloggers, The wildlife diariesdetailed how to find the path leading to Kangaroo Creek, saying it started at the Currawong flat picnic area and headed towards the Robertson Roundabout signpost.

Up a set of steep stone steps there is a fork in the road where walkers should turn right onto the Engadine Track and then follow the signs to Kangaroo Creek.

They said to cross the stream and follow it for about 700 meters over boulders and through stunning bushland to find a calm pool and a waterfall.

There are also a number of spectacular walks, trails, waterfalls and swimming holes along Kangaroo Creek to explore.

The bloggers found another place to take a dip 100 meters upstream from the waterfall as well as a mini swimming hole with a completely straight cliff edge that looks like a natural infinity pool.