How to find, delete, and manage Wi-Fi network passwords on macOS

Every Wi-Fi network you’ve ever connected to and entered a password will eventually be tucked away. You can view and remove these entries in macOS 12 Monterey and earlier versions of macOS:

In System Preferences > Networkselect the Wi-Fi interface from the left list. Click Advanced. On the Wi-Fi tab, select an item under Preferred Networks. Click on the minus sign (-). A prompt will appear to confirm the deletion. If iCloud Keychain is enabled on your Mac, you’ll be notified that the listing will be removed on all your linked devices. Click remove.

If you want to know the password for one of these networks, you’re not out of luck. launch Applications > Utilities > Keychain Accessmake sure the login keychain is selected in the keychain list on the left, then enter part of the name in the search field in the top right corner. You can also enter “AirPort” to find any saved Wi-Fi network passwords – Apple still uses that label for the sake of nostalgia and backwards compatibility.

You can find your Wi-Fi network passwords in the Keychain Access utility.

To get the password for one of those networks, Control-click the entry and choose Copy password or double click on the item and check the “Show password” box. You will be prompted for an administrator login and password; enter it and click Allow. The first option copies it; the second lets you see and copy it.

In Ventura, you can copy the password directly in System Settings.

This will become easier in the upcoming release of macOS 13 Ventura, which is currently in beta testing, including public betas available to all Mac users. In Ventura:

Open System settings > Network. Under the Wi-Fi item, click Advanced. Click the More (…) icon to the right of a network name and select Copy password.

You can also delete items here by clicking the More icon and selecting Remove from Listconfirm by clicking removeand then authenticate with Touch ID or an administrator password.

For the first time in iOS and iPad, the version 16 releases coming later this year will also provide access to saved Wi-Fi network entries. Previously you could only interact with a saved network entry, such as delete it by tapping Forget This Network, while connected to the network.

In iOS 16/iPadOS 16:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi. Tap the new edit button in the top right corner. Authenticate with Touch ID, Face ID, or your passcode, as appropriate.

You can now tap the red minus circle icon to delete a network (and confirm its removal). Or tap the info icon to get the full set of network settings. While viewing the network details, tap the Password field and tap Copy in the popover item that appears, and the password will be copied to the clipboard.

Tap Cancel (if you have not made any changes or want to revert them) or Done (to accept any changes) in the network list when you are done managing or viewing networks.

