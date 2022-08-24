How to experience Japan’s cherry blossom season at Auburn Botanic Gardens

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, a beautiful Australian garden returns with its popular cherry blossom festival, giving visitors the chance to see the Japanese flowers in full bloom.

Located 20 minutes west of Sydney’s CBD, the Auburn Botanic Gardens is in the midst of the very short cherry blossom season, which runs from August 20 to 28 with booking slots from 9am to 5pm.

The gardens were created in 1977 and span 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden.

Located 20 minutes west of the CBD, the Auburn Botanic Gardens is in the midst of the very short cherry blossom season, which runs from August 20 to 28 with booking slots from 9am to 5pm

The gardens were created in 1977 and cover 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden

An indigenous and rainforest garden are usually highlights for visitors, in addition to the Fragrant Garden and Sunken Rose Reserve.

When spring hits, the numerous lakes dotted around the garden are the perfect place to picnic and watch fish and ducks swimming under rows of old oak trees.

For the kids, the Wildlife Sanctuary and Bird Aviary is a great place to explore and meet kangaroos, wallabies and emus in the Wildlife Sanctuary.

But this week, only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

But this week only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free

To avoid the crowds, it is best to visit the park on a weekday and book well in advance.

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free.

The festival, which normally draws 90,000 people, was canceled at the last minute last year when Sydney was ravaged by lockdowns.

But this year, there are already thousands of photos and videos on social media showing the cherry blossoms in bloom.