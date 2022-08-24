WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

How to experience Japan’s cherry blossom season at Auburn Botanic Gardens

Australia
By Jacky

How to experience a spectacular cherry blossom season in Australia instead of Japan this year – but you have to be quick

  • After a two-year hiatus, Auburn Botanic Gardens has hosted a popular festival
  • The cherry blossom festival runs from 20 to 28 August with various sessions
  • Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 can experience it for free
  • Instagram already has thousands of photos of visitors at the gardens

By Matilda Rudd for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:51, August 24, 2022 | Updated: 03:09, 24 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, a beautiful Australian garden returns with its popular cherry blossom festival, giving visitors the chance to see the Japanese flowers in full bloom.

Located 20 minutes west of Sydney’s CBD, the Auburn Botanic Gardens is in the midst of the very short cherry blossom season, which runs from August 20 to 28 with booking slots from 9am to 5pm.

The gardens were created in 1977 and span 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden.

Located 20 minutes west of the CBD, the Auburn Botanic Gardens is in the midst of the very short cherry blossom season, which runs from August 20 to 28 with booking slots from 9am to 5pm

Located 20 minutes west of the CBD, the Auburn Botanic Gardens is in the midst of the very short cherry blossom season, which runs from August 20 to 28 with booking slots from 9am to 5pm

The gardens were created in 1977 and cover 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden

The gardens were created in 1977 and cover 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden

An indigenous and rainforest garden are usually highlights for visitors, in addition to the Fragrant Garden and Sunken Rose Sanctuary - with hundreds of rose bushes inviting guests into

An indigenous and rainforest garden are usually highlights for visitors, in addition to the Fragrant Garden and Sunken Rose Sanctuary - with hundreds of rose bushes inviting guests into

The gardens were created in 1977 and cover 9.7 acres with two beautiful lakes, a waterfall and the famous Duck River that flows through the garden

An indigenous and rainforest garden are usually highlights for visitors, in addition to the Fragrant Garden and Sunken Rose Reserve.

When spring hits, the numerous lakes dotted around the garden are the perfect place to picnic and watch fish and ducks swimming under rows of old oak trees.

For the kids, the Wildlife Sanctuary and Bird Aviary is a great place to explore and meet kangaroos, wallabies and emus in the Wildlife Sanctuary.

But this week, only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

But this week only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

But this week only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

But this week only thousands will flock to the gate in search of the perfect pink photo, posing against a sea of ​​pastel flowers.

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free

To avoid the crowds, it is best to visit the park on a weekday and book well in advance.

Admission is $10 per person, but children under 16 and Cumberland City Council residents are free.

The festival, which normally draws 90,000 people, was canceled at the last minute last year when Sydney was ravaged by lockdowns.

But this year, there are already thousands of photos and videos on social media showing the cherry blossoms in bloom.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Today Show host Ally Langdon unleashes…

Jacky

The best paper towel to buy in…

Jacky

Teen TikToker who witnessed Amy Hazouri…

Jacky
1 of 3,999

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More