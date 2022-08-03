How to dry your clothes fast without a dryer

1. Choose the right moment

Try to do your laundry earlier in the day so it has time to take advantage of the sunlight, or let it dry overnight so it’s less of a hassle for you to have it in the house. Plus, it has a chance to be dry when you wake up

2. Don’t overfill your washing machine

Squeezing garments together makes them more humid at the end of the wash, ultimately taking longer to dry.

3. Use your machine’s fastest spin cycle

You can spin your laundry one more time to remove any remaining excess water and get as much moisture out as possible before removing the laundry from the machine.

Before setting up the controls for a super-fast spin, check the clothing tag on your clothes to see if they’re fit to be handled in such a frenetic fashion.

4. Spread your clothes evenly

Take the time to hang your clothes and make sure they have enough space so they get enough air to dry. Clothes that are bunched together or overlapping will have a hard time drying.

Make sure that thicker items such as jeans have enough room so that the sides do not touch when hung over a rod (use at least two rods if using a drying rack).

5. Open everything

Undo zippers and buttons (don’t forget the cuffs) and pull out the trouser pockets to make the drying process easier.

6. Rotate regularly

Check your laundry to see how well it dries. Keep turning it. If one section dries better than the rest, flip it over to let the other sections dry.

Pay special attention to areas such as cuffs and underarms, which take longer to dry.

7. Choose the right room

It is important to ensure that the room in which your clothes are dried is well ventilated. Not only will this help prevent moisture and mold, but your clothes will also dry faster.

Open windows are the best way to circulate fresh air around your home (even when it’s cold outside).

8. Avoid drying clothes in crowded areas

Do not dry clothes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen or anywhere in the house where you spend a lot of time, as the humidity of the clothes damages the air quality and can also encourage mold or mildew.

If drying your clothes exacerbates a condensation problem, consider using a dehumidifier to reduce moisture levels.

